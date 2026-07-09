Born premature with liver failure, toddler twins saved in rare surgery by Delhi surgeons: ‘Both are now healthy’
Delhi doctors successfully performed rare twin liver transplants on Filipino toddlers. The mother and maternal uncle served as the life-saving donors.
Filipino twins Tyler and Kelly got a new lease on life after they went through rare twin liver transplants in a Delhi hospital. The 23-month-old twin brothers were both born prematurely, weighing only 2 kg and 2.4 kg. Reportedly, they both developed liver issues within just two weeks of their birth. However, doctors have now saved the babies with complex back-to-back surgeries.
The rare twin liver transplant took place at Indraprastha Apollo Hospital. The team of surgeons were led by Dr Anupam Sibal, Group Medical Director & Senior Paediatric Gastroenterologist, and Dr Neerav Goyal, Senior Consultant & Head of Liver Transplant Surgery.
According to a statement by the hospital, the babies developed persistent jaundice and pale-coloured stools weeks after being born. It was later determined that they are suffering from a rare birth defect, Choledochal Cyst Type IVA. In this, the bile ducts become abnormally enlarged, which leads to liver damage if not treated.
Over the next few months, the twins developed several health issues, including “gastrointestinal bleeding, abdominal fluid accumulation, and poor growth.” Despite the best possible medical care, the only way left to save them was surgery.
Who donated the livers?
The parents were a match for both the kids, but the father was medically unfit to donate. While the mother donated a portion of her liver to one of the children, the other child received it from the maternal uncle, who volunteered to donate.
"Two children, Tyler and Kelly, from the Philippines, recently underwent liver transplants. What made this case unique was that they are twins and both suffered from a condition called choledochal cyst. This condition caused liver failure in both children. It is extremely rare for twins to share the exact same problem... When their parents first approached us, they were informed about the transplant option, and both parents offered to be donors. Unfortunately, the father was not medically fit; consequently, the mother and her brother, the children's maternal uncle, donated portions of their livers," Dr Goyal told ANI.
How are the twins?
The doctor assured that both kids were doing well and could live normal lives. He said, "Twenty per cent of the liver was harvested from both the mother and the uncle... This is an extremely rare condition, occurring in about one in 100,000 children; furthermore, only 10 per cent of those cases progress to the kind of liver failure requiring a transplant. Both children are now healthy and can lead normal lives... The procedure is successful in both cases because the liver regenerates, growing back in both the donor and the recipient," he added.
(With inputs from ANI)
- ABOUT THE AUTHORTrisha Sengupta
Trisha Sengupta works as Chief Content Producer at Hindustan Times with over six years of experience in the digital newsroom. Known for her ability to decode the internet’s most talked-about moments, she specialises in high-engagement storytelling that bridges the gap between viral trends and traditional journalism. Throughout her tenure, Trisha has focused on the intersection of technology, finance, and human emotion. She frequently covers personal finance and real estate struggles in hubs like Gurgaon, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad, while also documenting the unique challenges of the NRI experience. Her work often highlights the movements and philosophies of global newsmakers and personalities like Elon Musk, Mukesh Ambani, Nikhil Kamath, Dubai crown prince, and MrBeast. From reporting on Amazon or Meta layoffs and startup culture to the emergence of AI-driven platforms like Grok and xAI, she provides a grounded and empathetic perspective on the stories shaping our world. When not decoding the internet, Trisha is likely offline: lost in a book, exploring a historical ruin, or navigating the world as a solo traveler. She balances her fast-paced career with family time and a healthy dose of curiosity, currently trading her "human" sources for silicon ones as she masters AI to future-proof her storytelling.Read More