Wozoyo Pure Air PA1 review: Quiet, compact, and affordable at ₹5000, but is it enough for Indian homes?

I placed it in my bedroom and the side table, it looked like it belonged there rather than sticking out. (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT) By Aishwarya Faraswal Aishwarya is your go-to guide for turning your home, especially your kitchen, into the smartest and most efficient space on the block. If you ever find yourself wondering which air fryer actually delivers that perfect crisp, whether a new-age water purifier is worth the hype, or how to make your refrigerator work smarter (not harder), she’s the one to turn to. For over five years, Aishwarya has dived deep into the world of home and kitchen tech, reviewing everything from air fryers and microwaves to chimneys and water purifiers. Her approach is simple: cut the jargon, highlight genuine innovation, and spotlight budget-friendly solutions without compromising on quality. Her column is where fresh launches meet honest opinions. There is no sugarcoating and no fancy marketing spin. Every review comes from real, hands-on experience, giving readers the unfiltered truth, good or bad (sometimes brutal). A big believer in viral “how-to” hacks, Aishwarya loves sharing appliance hacks like microwave-cleaning tricks that involve a lemon and absolutely zero scrubbing, fridge-care tips (when sometimes all you need to do is defrost) that save you trouble, and everything in between. She tries her best for home tech to feel less overwhelming and a whole lot more fun. Read more Read less Don't Delay Your Upgrade Explore personalized EMI offers for your next purchase Check Eligibility → Would you buy an air purifier from a brand you've never heard of? I wasn't sure either. But learning that Wozoyo is backed by Hong Kong-based Secure Connection and that its products are designed in Japan made me want to look beyond the unfamiliar name. The timing couldn't have been better. Living in Delhi means dust, pollution and poor AQI are part of everyday life, so an air purifier isn't exactly a seasonal gadget anymore. With Wozoyo making its India debut, I wanted to see if its first air purifier could hold its own against established brands like Philips, Xiaomi and Coway. So, I used the Pure Air PA1 for over a month to find out how it performs in everyday use—and whether it's worth your money. Check out the Wozoyo Air Purifier on Amazon

First impressions and setup: Compact, minimal and surprisingly lightweight Instead of trying to stand out with flashy elements, the Wozoyo Pure Air PA1 goes for a clean, minimalist design that blends into almost any space. The all-white finish gives it a premium, modern look, and at no point did it feel cheap or overly plastic-built. Inside the box, Wozoyo includes the air purifier, a filter, a power adapter, and a user manual, everything needed to get started. The purifier is also surprisingly lightweight, making it easy to move between rooms whenever required. The control panel is conveniently placed on the top. The buttons are straightforward, offering controls for power, a timer, three fan speed settings, and a child lock. There is no display screen, though. To set it up, just place the filter inside, plug in the power adapter, and switch it on using the power button on the top-mounted control panel. There was no complicated installation or lengthy setup process to figure out. The controls are intuitive, so I didn't have to keep referring to the user manual. A quick look at the air purifier filters Before talking about my experience, it's worth mentioning what powers the Pure Air PA1. It uses a four-stage filtration system comprising a pre-filter, an anti-bacterial layer, an H13 HEPA filter, and an activated carbon filter. It claims to capture everything from dust and pollen to smoke, pet dander and odours.

Wozoyo Pure Air PA1 Air Purifier filter (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT)

Living with the Wozoyo Pure Air PA1: My everyday experience I used the Wozoyo Pure Air PA1 every day for over a month in a closed room to understand how it performed in real-life conditions. Rather than expecting an instant difference, I paid attention to everyday factors such as dust, room freshness and lingering odours. Since it doesn't have a display, it was also difficult to tell in the beginning how effective it is. Over time, I started noticing a few changes in the indoor environment. Since I didn't use any professional air quality monitor during my testing, my observations are based entirely on day-to-day usage rather than measured data. How noisy is it? Noise levels were one of the aspects I was most curious about, and the Wozoyo Pure Air PA1 turned out to be one of the quieter air purifiers I've tested. On the lowest fan speed, it was barely audible, making it suitable for use while sleeping. The medium and high speeds produced more noise, but it never became distracting. Even if the purifier ran in the background, I could watch TV, work, read, or take phone calls and meetings without disturbance. Basic features, practical everyday use It may not offer a long list of smart features, but it covers the essentials and focuses on functions that are genuinely useful in day-to-day use. If you're expecting app connectivity or advanced air quality sensors, you won't find them here. It has a timer feature that proved useful on days when I wanted the purifier to switch off automatically. Besides, the three fan speed settings gave me the flexibility to adjust airflow depending on the room conditions. The child lock is a thoughtful addition for households with young children, although not everyone may find themselves using it frequently. The soft night light is subtle enough for bedroom use without being overly bright. Wozoyo Pure Air PA1 air purifiers doubles as an aroma diffuser I really liked the built-in aroma diffuser feature. The box includes a few aroma pads. You just need to add a couple of drops of your favourite essential oil, place the pad in the designated slot, and the purifier gradually diffuses the fragrance without requiring any extra settings. In my experience, it took about 30 minutes for the scent to spread across the room. The fragrance wasn't overpowering. Instead, it created a subtle, calming atmosphere that made the room feel more inviting, especially in the evenings.

Wozoyo Air Purifier performance (Aishwarya Faraswal - HT)

Performance After using the Wozoyo Pure Air PA1 for over a month, I found that it is best suited for bedrooms, study rooms and small home offices. Although Wozoyo claims coverage of up to 404 sq. ft., I felt it delivered the most consistent results in smaller, enclosed spaces. Its four-stage filtration system, comprising a pre-filter, anti-bacterial layer, H13 HEPA filter and activated carbon filter, is designed to tackle dust, pollen, smoke and other fine particles. During my testing, it handled everyday dust and indoor pollutants well, though I didn't use an air quality monitor to verify the filtration claims. One aspect I couldn't evaluate was its performance in homes with pets, as I don't have one. Since the purifier claims to capture pet dander, that's something I plan to test separately in a real-world setting before drawing any conclusions. Wozoyo Pure Air PA1: Pros and cons

Pros Cons Minimalist design blends well with most home interiors Best suited for small rooms; not ideal for larger living spaces Lightweight and easy to move between rooms No built-in air quality display or PM2.5 indicator Quiet operation, especially on the lowest fan speed Lacks smart features like app connectivity or Wi-Fi control Four-stage filtration with H13 HEPA and activated carbon filter Pet dander performance couldn't be verified during testing Built-in aroma diffuser Coverage claim of up to 404 sq. ft. is best suited to enclosed spaces