Amazon Back to School Sale! Get up to 40% off on laptops, tablets, up to 70% off on headphones, smartwatches, more

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If you have been waiting for the right opportunity to buy laptops and other study essential devices for your kids without overspending, now would be the perfect time to do so as Amazon is hosting its Back to School Sale on its platform in India. This sale offers massive discounts on the purchase of devices such as tablets, headphones, smartwatches and other devices that cater to students and everyday users. In addition to offering discounts on specific products, buyers can save more using cashback offers, exchange bonuses and credit card payments.
Whether you need a reliable table for your kids’ online classes or a pair of headphones to help them study without any distractions, or a printer for their notes and study material, Amazon has slashed prices of devices across product categories and brands. Amazon has also sweetened this deal further for potential buyers by offering a no-cost EMI option.
That said, there are hundreds of deals available at Amazon’s Back to School Sale right now. To help you sort through all the clutter and get deals with maximum discounts, we have curated a list of top deals in each category for you. Read on to find your next best buy.
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Best deals on laptops, get up to 40% off
Laptops are not just for college students and working professionals but also for school students who rely on it for attending classes online, accessing study material, researching information for their projects and even finding solutions to complex mathematical and scientific problems. And so, a good laptop with adequate battery life, a bright display and decent processing power can make this process of study and researching information a lot easier for students. These laptops can also be used by other members in the family for various tasks at home that don’t require a lot of compute power. This is where Amazon’s Back to School sale comes into picture. The company is offering a discount of up to 40% on the purchase of laptops during its ongoing sale. Buyers can save more using an exchange bonus of over ₹10,000, no-cost EMI option and discounts on credit card payments and credit card EMIs. Here are our top deals for you.
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Best deals on tablets, get up to 40% off
Tablets are an important educational tool for kids. They can not only be used for attending classes online but also for completing assignments, watching educational videos and participating in interactive quizzes and tests. They can also be used by teachers to help students with a personalised learning path. Their large displays and support for accessories such as keyboards and stylus pens can be a game changer in kids’ educational journey. And so to make it easier for parents to get the right tools for their kids, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 40 percent on the purchase of tablets during its ongoing sale. Buyers can save more using exchange bonuses up to ₹33,000, a no-cost EMI option and discounts on various banking cards and credit card EMI options. So, here are our top picks for you.
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Best deals on headphones, get up to 70% off
Headphones have increasingly become an essential tool in kids’ learning arsenal. They come with features such as active noise cancellation, which make it easier for students to study without any distractions. They also help them focus on the study material or the lessons being taught during interactive learning classes and personalised learning classes. They can also be of great value to students who struggle with ADHD or other similar disorders. So, if you are planning to buy a pair of headphones for your child, Amazon has an offer that you cannot refuse. The company is offering a discount of up to 70 percent on the purchase of headphones and earphones. Buyers can save more on availing a no-cost EMI option on select products, cashback offers and payments made using banking cards. Here are our top offers for you.
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Best deals on smartwatches, get up to 70% off
Smartwatches have become a part of daily lives now-a-days. This is not only true for working professionals and fitness enthusiasts, but also for elderly people and even kids. For kids specifically, smartwatches can be used as a means for immediate communication. GPS-enabled smartwatches can also be used by building healthy habits and tracking kids’ location, which can be helpful in case of an emergency. If you are planning to buy a smartwatch for your child, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 70% on the purchase of smartwatches during the ongoing sale. Buyers can save more on payments made using banking cards, and no-cost EMI option. For those who already have a smartwatch and are looking for an upgrade, the company is offering an exchange bonus of around ₹3,000. So hurry up and check out these deals.
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Best deals on printer, get up to 35% off
Printers are a home essentials device. They can be used for both academic tasks and creative projects at home. They can be used for printing assignments, worksheets and study material. Printers can also be used for printing images for DIY crafts projects, and making a scrap book. Additionally, students can use it for printing timetables, calendars and learning schedules. Beyond kids, printers can also be used by family members for scanning and printing their own documents. To facilitate such purchases, Amazon is offering a discount of up to 30% on the purchase of printers from various brands including HP, Epson and Cannon. Buyers can also save more using cashback offers, no-cost EMI option and discounts on credit card payments and credit card EMIs. So, here are our top picks for you.
Popular brands in this category include HP, Canon and Epson.
Yes, kids' smartwatches do offer GPS feature, which can be used for tracking their location.
Popular brands in this category include Noise, Boat and GoBoult.
It depends on the usage. If your kids use it for attending online classes and checking assignments, a tablet can be sufficient. But if you kids use it for extensive research work, attending classes online and completing their homework online, a tablet would be a better pick.
Over-the-ear headphones offer more comfort over other form factors and are less tiring for kids in the long run.
Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Shweta Ganjoo is a Chief Content Producer at HT Tech. She has over 10 years of experience covering technology, during which time she has focused on consumer tech devices, AI, social media, gadgets, and tech policy, delivering authoritative and reader-focused insights across India’s fast-evolving digital ecosystem. She began her career in the early 2010s, building a strong foundation in digital-first reporting as India’s tech landscape rapidly expanded. Over the years, she has worked with leading media organizations including India Today Tech, Indian Express Group, and Techlusive, where she played a key role in scaling editorial content and audience engagement. At HT Tech, she drives product recommendation coverage, combining newsroom leadership with hands-on reporting experience. Her expertise spans smartphones, wearables, smart home devices, AI, and social media ecosystems, along with regulatory developments shaping the tech industry. Shweta is known for her analytical approach to product reviews and news coverage, grounded in hands-on testing and real-world usability. She has conducted industry interviews, tracked emerging tech trends, and produced research-backed stories using verified sources and expert inputs. She holds a masters in Mass Communication, which complements her professional experience in digital journalism and content strategy, and aligns with her academic background in technology. Shweta follows a reader-first editorial philosophy, prioritising accuracy, transparency, and fact-checked reporting to deliver reliable, insightful, and practical insights.Read More
Home/Technology/Amazon Back To School Sale! Get Up To 40% Off On Laptops, Tablets, Up To 70% Off On Headphones, Smartwatches, More