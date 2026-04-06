Amazon Back to School Sale! Get up to 40% off on laptops, tablets, up to 70% off on headphones, smartwatches, more

If you have been waiting for the right opportunity to buy laptops and other study essential devices for your kids without overspending, now would be the perfect time to do so as Amazon is hosting its Back to School Sale on its platform in India. This sale offers massive discounts on the purchase of devices such as tablets, headphones, smartwatches and other devices that cater to students and everyday users. In addition to offering discounts on specific products, buyers can save more using cashback offers, exchange bonuses and credit card payments. Buyers can get up to 70 percent off on the purchase of laptops and tablets. (Amazon)

Whether you need a reliable table for your kids’ online classes or a pair of headphones to help them study without any distractions, or a printer for their notes and study material, Amazon has slashed prices of devices across product categories and brands. Amazon has also sweetened this deal further for potential buyers by offering a no-cost EMI option.

That said, there are hundreds of deals available at Amazon’s Back to School Sale right now. To help you sort through all the clutter and get deals with maximum discounts, we have curated a list of top deals in each category for you. Read on to find your next best buy.