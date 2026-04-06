Turn every IPL match into a stadium experience with TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and more at up to 60% off
Grab 4K smart TVs from top brands at up to 60% off and turn every Indian Premier League night into a bigger, brighter and more immersive match experience.
Our Picks
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Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2View Details
Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE81AFULXLView Details
TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T8CView Details
₹39,990
TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65T8CView Details
₹53,990
Lumio Vision 7 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED Google TV FTW3-ADSGView Details
Research-Backed Choices
Every product we recommend is chosen through a combination of Primary Research and Secondary Research.
Big matches deserve a screen that does them justice, and this is the perfect time to upgrade. With TVs from top brands now available at discounts of up to 60%, you can bring home sharper visuals, better sound, and a truly immersive viewing experience without stretching your budget.
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read moreRead less
As the Indian Premier League heats up, every boundary, wicket, and close finish feels more exciting on a larger, brighter display. From 4K clarity to smart features, these deals help you turn your living room into the ultimate match-day setup.
1. Sony 139 cm (55 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-55S25BM2
This Sony BRAVIA 2M2 55-inch TV delivers a balanced premium viewing experience with its 4K X1 processor, vibrant colour reproduction, and smooth MotionFlow XR. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for immersive audio, making movies and sports more engaging. Google TV ensures seamless access to apps and smart features, while HDMI 2.1 support adds gaming readiness. It is a reliable choice for users seeking strong picture processing and dependable brand performance in everyday usage.
Specifications
2. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE81AFULXL
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Samsung Crystal 4K Vista offers a refined smart TV experience with vibrant colours, HDR10+ support, and smooth upscaling powered by its Crystal processor. The slim design enhances modern interiors, while Tizen OS provides access to apps and smart integrations. Features like Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound improve audio immersion. With strong connectivity options and smart ecosystem support, it is ideal for users wanting a sleek, feature-rich television for everyday entertainment.
Specifications
3. TCL 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 55T8C
The TCL 55T8C stands out with its high refresh rate panel and QLED technology, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant colours. With Dolby Vision and Atmos support, it enhances cinematic experiences significantly. The powerful processor, ample RAM, and gaming-focused features like VRR and Game Master make it ideal for gamers. Google TV ensures smooth navigation and app access, making this TV a strong choice for performance-focused users seeking premium features at a competitive price.
Specifications
4. TCL 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED Google TV 65T8C
The TCL 65T8C brings a larger immersive display with similar high-performance features, including QLED technology and high refresh rate support. Its Dolby Vision and Atmos compatibility ensure cinematic visuals and sound, while gaming enhancements like VRR and Game Accelerator improve responsiveness. With powerful internals and Google TV integration, it offers a smooth user experience. This model is well-suited for larger rooms and users who prioritise both gaming performance and vibrant display quality.
Specifications
5. Lumio Vision 7 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra-HD Smart QLED Google TV FTW3-ADSG
Lumio Vision 7 focuses on performance and speed with its BOSS processor, delivering faster boot times and app loading. The QLED panel offers accurate colours and strong brightness, while Dolby Vision enhances picture quality. Its quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos improves audio clarity and depth. With modern connectivity including HDMI 2.1 and fast Wi-Fi, it suits users who want a fast, responsive smart TV with solid visuals and reliable everyday performance.
Specifications
6. Xiaomi 138 cm (55 inch) FX Pro QLED Ultra HD 4K Smart Fire TV L55MB-FPIN
Xiaomi FX Pro combines QLED visuals with Fire TV integration, offering a content-rich experience with easy navigation. It supports Dolby Audio and DTS technologies for enhanced sound output, while HDR formats improve picture clarity. The inclusion of Alexa voice control and DTH integration adds convenience for everyday use. With solid connectivity and smooth performance, it is ideal for users who prefer Amazon ecosystem integration along with vibrant display quality.
Specifications
7. Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55VIBE-DV
Vu Vibe Series offers an impressive audio-focused experience with its built-in soundbar delivering powerful 88W output. The QLED panel ensures vibrant visuals, supported by Dolby Vision and HDR formats. Google TV provides smooth navigation and app access, while gaming features like HDMI 2.1 improve compatibility. It is particularly suitable for users who want strong built-in audio without investing in a separate sound system, along with a well-rounded smart TV experience.
Specifications
LG UA82 AI Series delivers a reliable smart TV experience with its α7 AI processor, enhancing picture clarity and upscaling content effectively. The webOS platform offers a smooth and intuitive interface with wide app support. Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro improve audio output, while AI features optimise viewing automatically. It is a practical option for users looking for consistent performance, strong brand reliability, and smart features in a balanced package.
Specifications
9. Sony 108 cm (43 inches) BRAVIA 2M2 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV K-43S25M2
This 43-inch Sony BRAVIA model delivers the same trusted picture processing as its larger variant, making it ideal for smaller rooms. The X1 processor enhances clarity, while HDR support improves contrast and colour. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X add depth to audio despite compact size. Google TV ensures smooth access to content and apps. It is a strong choice for users seeking premium Sony quality in a compact, space-friendly television.
Specifications
10. Vu 139cm (55 inches) Masterpiece Frame Series 4K QLED TV 55MASTERPIECE (Armani Gold)
Vu Masterpiece Frame TV combines premium design with high-end performance, featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and QLED panel for ultra-smooth visuals. The powerful 124W sound system with built-in subwoofer delivers a theatre-like experience. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ enhance picture quality, while Google TV ensures seamless usability. With gaming features like VRR and HDMI 2.1, it is ideal for users wanting both style and performance in a feature-packed smart TV.
Specifications
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Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORAmit Rahi
For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks.Read More