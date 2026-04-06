Turn every IPL match into a stadium experience with TVs from Samsung, LG, Sony and more at up to 60% off

Big matches deserve a screen that does them justice, and this is the perfect time to upgrade. With TVs from top brands now available at discounts of up to 60%, you can bring home sharper visuals, better sound, and a truly immersive viewing experience without stretching your budget. Every Indian Premier League match feels bigger on a new TV. By Amit Rahi For the past seven years, I have tracked consumer tech through constant shifts in hardware, platforms, and the way people actually use devices. Covering everything from budget gear to flagship hardware, I focus on what readers need to know, not on buzzwords or launch cycle hype. My expertise spans gaming laptops and chairs, high-performance PCs, gaming monitors, printers, smartwatches, earphones, headphones, Bluetooth speakers, tablets, and more, with a particular emphasis on how these products hold up in daily use. Reviews, explainers, buying guides, and news pieces all share the same goal: giving readers enough detail to make confident decisions without wading through fluff. Away from deadlines, I spend a lot of time gaming and watching films and anime, which naturally filters back into the work. Performance, comfort, display quality, and sound are judged the way players and viewers experience them, not just by lab numbers, which keeps my coverage grounded in real scenarios rather than just benchmarks. Read more Read less As the Indian Premier League heats up, every boundary, wicket, and close finish feels more exciting on a larger, brighter display. From 4K clarity to smart features, these deals help you turn your living room into the ultimate match-day setup.

This Sony BRAVIA 2M2 55-inch TV delivers a balanced premium viewing experience with its 4K X1 processor, vibrant colour reproduction, and smooth MotionFlow XR. It supports Dolby Atmos and DTS:X for immersive audio, making movies and sports more engaging. Google TV ensures seamless access to apps and smart features, while HDMI 2.1 support adds gaming readiness. It is a reliable choice for users seeking strong picture processing and dependable brand performance in everyday usage.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K LED Refresh Rate 60Hz Processor 4K Processor X1 Audio 20W Dolby Atmos, DTS:X OS Google TV

2. Samsung 138 cm (55 inches) Crystal 4K Vista Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA55UE81AFULXL Loading Suggestions... Our Principles Full Transparency Every product review clearly lists the Pros and Cons, giving you a balanced view. Brand Confidence We focus on products from brands with a proven reputation and long-standing market trust.

Samsung Crystal 4K Vista offers a refined smart TV experience with vibrant colours, HDR10+ support, and smooth upscaling powered by its Crystal processor. The slim design enhances modern interiors, while Tizen OS provides access to apps and smart integrations. Features like Q-Symphony and Object Tracking Sound improve audio immersion. With strong connectivity options and smart ecosystem support, it is ideal for users wanting a sleek, feature-rich television for everyday entertainment.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K LED Refresh Rate 50Hz Processor Crystal Processor 4K Audio 20W with OTS & Q-Symphony OS Tizen

The TCL 55T8C stands out with its high refresh rate panel and QLED technology, delivering smooth visuals and vibrant colours. With Dolby Vision and Atmos support, it enhances cinematic experiences significantly. The powerful processor, ample RAM, and gaming-focused features like VRR and Game Master make it ideal for gamers. Google TV ensures smooth navigation and app access, making this TV a strong choice for performance-focused users seeking premium features at a competitive price.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED 4K Refresh Rate 120Hz (up to 144Hz VRR) RAM/Storage 3GB / 32GB Audio 35W Dolby Atmos OS Google TV

The TCL 65T8C brings a larger immersive display with similar high-performance features, including QLED technology and high refresh rate support. Its Dolby Vision and Atmos compatibility ensure cinematic visuals and sound, while gaming enhancements like VRR and Game Accelerator improve responsiveness. With powerful internals and Google TV integration, it offers a smooth user experience. This model is well-suited for larger rooms and users who prioritise both gaming performance and vibrant display quality.

Specifications Display 65-inch QLED 4K Refresh Rate 120Hz (up to 144Hz VRR) RAM/Storage 3GB / 32GB Audio 35W Dolby Atmos OS Google TV

Lumio Vision 7 focuses on performance and speed with its BOSS processor, delivering faster boot times and app loading. The QLED panel offers accurate colours and strong brightness, while Dolby Vision enhances picture quality. Its quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos improves audio clarity and depth. With modern connectivity including HDMI 2.1 and fast Wi-Fi, it suits users who want a fast, responsive smart TV with solid visuals and reliable everyday performance.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED 4K Refresh Rate 60Hz Processor BOSS Processor Audio 30W Dolby Atmos OS Google TV

Xiaomi FX Pro combines QLED visuals with Fire TV integration, offering a content-rich experience with easy navigation. It supports Dolby Audio and DTS technologies for enhanced sound output, while HDR formats improve picture clarity. The inclusion of Alexa voice control and DTH integration adds convenience for everyday use. With solid connectivity and smooth performance, it is ideal for users who prefer Amazon ecosystem integration along with vibrant display quality.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED 4K Refresh Rate 60Hz Audio 34W Dolby Audio, DTS:X OS Fire TV HDR HDR10+, HLG

Vu Vibe Series offers an impressive audio-focused experience with its built-in soundbar delivering powerful 88W output. The QLED panel ensures vibrant visuals, supported by Dolby Vision and HDR formats. Google TV provides smooth navigation and app access, while gaming features like HDMI 2.1 improve compatibility. It is particularly suitable for users who want strong built-in audio without investing in a separate sound system, along with a well-rounded smart TV experience.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED 4K Refresh Rate 60Hz Audio 88W Dolby Atmos RAM/Storage 2GB / 16GB OS Google TV

LG UA82 AI Series delivers a reliable smart TV experience with its α7 AI processor, enhancing picture clarity and upscaling content effectively. The webOS platform offers a smooth and intuitive interface with wide app support. Dolby Atmos and AI Sound Pro improve audio output, while AI features optimise viewing automatically. It is a practical option for users looking for consistent performance, strong brand reliability, and smart features in a balanced package.

Specifications Display 55-inch 4K LED Refresh Rate 60Hz Processor α7 AI Processor Gen8 Audio 20W Dolby Atmos OS webOS

This 43-inch Sony BRAVIA model delivers the same trusted picture processing as its larger variant, making it ideal for smaller rooms. The X1 processor enhances clarity, while HDR support improves contrast and colour. Dolby Atmos and DTS:X add depth to audio despite compact size. Google TV ensures smooth access to content and apps. It is a strong choice for users seeking premium Sony quality in a compact, space-friendly television.

Specifications Display 43-inch 4K LED Refresh Rate 60Hz Processor 4K Processor X1 Audio 20W Dolby Atmos, DTS:X OS Google TV

Vu Masterpiece Frame TV combines premium design with high-end performance, featuring a 144Hz refresh rate and QLED panel for ultra-smooth visuals. The powerful 124W sound system with built-in subwoofer delivers a theatre-like experience. Dolby Vision and HDR10+ enhance picture quality, while Google TV ensures seamless usability. With gaming features like VRR and HDMI 2.1, it is ideal for users wanting both style and performance in a feature-packed smart TV.

Specifications Display 55-inch QLED 4K Refresh Rate 144Hz Audio 124W with subwoofer RAM/Storage 3GB / 16GB OS Google TV

FAQs Are these TV deals from trusted brands? Yes, the sale includes TVs from well-known brands known for quality and reliability. You can expect good performance, warranty support, and latest features. Is this a good time to buy a TV for Indian Premier League matches? Absolutely, discounts of up to 60% make it a great time to upgrade. A bigger and better display enhances every match moment. What screen size is best for watching cricket at home? It depends on your room size and viewing distance. Larger screens like 43-inch or 55-inch offer a more immersive experience. Do these TVs support streaming apps for live matches? Most smart TVs come with built-in apps for streaming sports and entertainment. You can easily watch live matches without extra devices. Are there budget-friendly options available in this sale? Yes, there are plenty of affordable TVs with essential features at discounted prices. You can find a good option without spending too much.