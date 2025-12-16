Best-selling smart TVs! Up to 50% off on 32 to 85 inch sizes in 4K LED, QLED, Mini LED and OLED year-end deals on Amazon
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 08:00 am IST
Amazon’s year-end sale cuts up to 40% off best-selling 4K smart TVs across all sizes, covering LED, QLED, Mini LED and OLED options for every room.
Our Pick
Google TV Home Screen
Highest 32 inch TV Deal
AI Tuned Picture Engines
WebOS Fast Menu Access
GoogleTV Apps in One Hub
75 inch Smart TV Deal
2025 Launched TV Deal
Console Ready HDMI Ports
FAQs
Our Picks
|Product
|Rating
|Price
|
Google TV Home ScreenTCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C View Details
|
₹17,990
|
|
|
Highest 32 inch TV DealXiaomi 80 cm (32 inch) A HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MB-AIN View Details
|
₹12,499
|
|
|
AI Tuned Picture EnginesSony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black) View Details
|
₹87,990
|
|
|
WebOS Fast Menu AccessLG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LA View Details
|
₹28,990
|
|
|
GoogleTV Apps in One HubTOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43C350NP (Black) View Details
|
₹19,999
|
|
|
75 inch Smart TV DealSamsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75UE85AFULXL (Black) View Details
|
₹79,990
|
|
|
Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro QLED Series 65 (165 cm) L65MB-APIN(Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
2025 Launched TV DealHisense 215 cm (85 inches) E7Q Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 85E7Q (Black) View Details
|
₹119,799
|
|
|
Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro QLED Series 65 (165 cm) L65MB-APIN(Black) View Details
|
|
|
|
Console Ready HDMI PortsVu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55VIBE-DV View Details
|
₹32,490
|
|
View More Products