Best-selling smart TVs! Up to 50% off on 32 to 85 inch sizes in 4K LED, QLED, Mini LED and OLED year-end deals on Amazon

The year-end sale season is back, and Amazon’s TV deals are landing at the same moment many homes start thinking about a reset. A TV isn’t a luxury add-on anymore. It’s the screen we fall asleep to, the background for dinner chats, and the place where big games and new shows turn into shared routines for real homes. Best-selling smart TVs in 4K are available across all screen sizes, from small rooms to big living rooms.

This time, the choice isn’t just about a brand. Deals span 32 to 85 inches and cover every mainstream display type, from 4K LED to QLED, Mini LED and OLED. If your current set looks dim, stutters on apps, or has started to feel dated, these discounts make it easier to compare what you actually need, without rushing into the flashiest option.

Top 10 best-selling smart TV deals:

TCL’s V5C 40V5C is a 40 inch QLED TV aimed at smaller rooms that deserve crisp shades and contrast. Google TV gathers streaming apps and recommendations in one place. It suits bedrooms and smaller lounges.

For day to day viewing, Full HD fits this size well, and the panel’s QLED layer helps tones look fuller without pushing settings too hard. If you want a best-selling smart TV feel without a giant screen, this one fits. You will get 50% off today.

Specifications Series V5C Screen 101 cm, 40 inch Resolution Full HD, 1920 x 1080 Display QLED Smart TV Google TV, FHD QLED TV

Xiaomi’s 32-inch A Series brings reliable everyday streaming at half its usual price. At a 50% discount, this HD Ready LED set with Google TV is one of the best-selling smart TV choices for small rooms and first-time buyers.

The interface feels familiar, with all major apps and Chromecast built in. Picture clarity and colours stay natural for its size, making it ideal for daily entertainment.

Specifications Series A Series Screen 80 cm (32 inch) Resolution HD Ready (1366 x 768) Display LED Smart TV Google TV Special Features Eye Comfort Mode

Sony’s Bravia 3 K 65S30B is a 65 inch 4K Google TV built for living rooms where the main screen matters. With AI tuning in the picture pipeline, it keeps detail sharp and motion cleaner for films, sport, and daily viewing. Google TV keeps apps and watchlists in one place.

At a 47% discount, it is an easy shortlist if you want a best-selling smart TV in a bigger size, without getting lost in spec noise.

Specifications Series BRAVIA 3 Screen 164 cm (65 inch) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Display AI Smart LED Smart TV Google TV Special Features Google Assistant, Chromecast Built In, Built In Mic, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, Alexa Smart TV Features

LG’s UA82 Series TV is a 43 inch 4K LED TV that fits the sweet spot for bedrooms, rentals, and mid size living rooms. webOS keeps navigation quick, with major apps easy to find and settings that do not feel buried. The 4K panel adds extra detail for newer shows and sports.

With a 37% discount, it is a sensible pick if you want a best-selling smart TV experience in a compact 4K size.

Specifications Series UA82 Screen 108 cm (43 inch) Resolution 4K Ultra HD OS webOS Display LED technology Special features α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8, 4K Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping, 4K Expression Enhancer, Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix, AI Chatbot, Copilot, LG Channels

Toshiba’s C350NP Series is a 43 inch 4K Google TV that keeps things simple for everyday watching. The 4K panel adds clarity for streaming, and Google TV pulls your apps and watchlist into one clean home screen. It fits well in bedrooms and mid size living rooms.

With a 50% discount, it lands as a strong value option if you want a best-selling smart TV style setup without stepping up to a bigger size.

Specifications Series C350NP Screen 108 cm (43 inch) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Display LED Smart TV Google TV Key features Dolby Digital, Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring, Multiple picture modes supported, OTT Apps

Samsung UA75UE85AFULX is a 75 inch Crystal 4K LED TV meant for big rooms and longer viewing distance. Crystal Processor 4K cleans up older content, and One UI Tizen keeps apps and inputs easy to reach.

At 38% off, it lands as a best-selling smart TV style pick for families who watch a mix of shows and sport. You get a 50 Hz panel and 20 W audio, with room to add a soundbar later.

Specifications Series Crystal 4K UE85AF Screen 189 cm (75 inch) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Panel LED OS One UI Tizen Refresh 50 Hz Audio 20 W

Xiaomi’s X Pro QLED 65 L65MB-APIN is built for people who want one big screen that just gets on with the job. The 65 inch 4K QLED panel gives streaming shows more punch, while Google TV keeps the clutter down by putting your usual apps and watchlist front and centre.

With 36% off, it is an easy pick if you have been waiting for a best-selling smart TV in this size. You also get 34 W speakers, 3 HDMI and 2 USB, plus 60 Hz playback with DLG 120 for lighter gaming.

Specifications Series X Pro QLED Screen 165 cm (65 inch) Resolution 4K (3840 x 2160) Panel QLED OS Google TV Refresh 60 Hz (DLG 120)

Hisense 85E7Q is an 85 inch 4K QLED TV for large living rooms where distance matters. The VIDAA home screen keeps apps and inputs easy to reach. It is made for matches and daily streaming.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos lift films, while the 60 Hz panel stays steady for sport. At 47% discount, it suits anyone wanting a best-selling smart TV at 85 inches, with 3 HDMI and 2 USB for consoles and soundbars.

Specifications Series E7Q Screen 215 cm (85 inch) Resolution 4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160) Display QLED Refresh 60 Hz HDR Dolby Vision Audio 30 W, 2.0 ch, Dolby Atmos

Xiaomi X Pro QLED 65 is the kind of TV you buy when the living room has become the weekend plan. The 65 inch 4K QLED panel brings richer tones to films and sport, and Google TV keeps the chaos of apps in one clean place.

At 36% discount, it makes a strong case as a best-selling smart TV for big screen streaming. You get 34 W audio, 3 HDMI and 2 USB for consoles and soundbars, plus 60 Hz playback with a DLG 120 mode for casual gaming.

Specifications Series X Pro QLED Resolution 4K (3840 x 2160) Panel QLED Refresh 60 Hz, DLG 120 Special Features Bezel-Less Design, Chromecast, Eye Comfort Mode, Game Mode, Miracast

Vu’s Vibe 55VIBE-DV is a 55 inch 4K QLED set that suits everyday viewing and weekend films. Blacks look deeper than standard LED, and the QLED layer helps colours stay lively without pushing settings.

Google TV puts streaming apps, search, and watchlists in one feed. With 46% off, it becomes a best-selling smart TV option for homes that want a bigger screen without moving to premium OLED pricing for sport, news, and casual gaming too.

Specifications Series Vibe Screen 139 cm (55 inch) Resolution 4K Ultra HD Panel QLED Special Features 4K QLED, A+ Grade Panel, 400 Nits Peaking Brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, Motion Enhancement with MEMC

FAQs on best-selling smart TVs on Amazon Are QLED and OLED both good for 4K? Yes, both support 4K, but OLED is known for deeper blacks while QLED can look brighter.

Is 55 inches the best size for most homes? It is the most common sweet spot for living rooms, but room distance matters.

Should I buy Full HD or 4K? Choose 4K if you can, since most new streaming content and TVs are now centred on 4K.

Is Google TV better than Android TV? Google TV is a newer interface layer that organises content more, while Android TV is more app-first.

What refresh rate should I look for? 60Hz is fine for most viewers, while 120Hz is better for gaming and fast sports.

