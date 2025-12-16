Search
Tue, Dec 16, 2025
New Delhi oC

Best-selling smart TVs! Up to 50% off on 32 to 85 inch sizes in 4K LED, QLED, Mini LED and OLED year-end deals on Amazon

ByKanika Budhiraja
Published on: Dec 16, 2025 08:00 am IST

Amazon’s year-end sale cuts up to 40% off best-selling 4K smart TVs across all sizes, covering LED, QLED, Mini LED and OLED options for every room.

Our Pick

FAQs

Our Picks

Product Rating Price

Google TV Home Screen

TCL 101 cms (40 inches) V5C Series Full HD Smart QLED TV Google TV 40V5C View Details checkDetails

₹17,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Highest 32 inch TV Deal

Xiaomi 80 cm (32 inch) A HD Ready Smart Google LED TV L32MB-AIN View Details checkDetails

₹12,499

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

AI Tuned Picture Engines

Sony BRAVIA 3 Series 164 cm (65 inches) 4K Ultra HD AI Smart LED Google TV K-65S30B (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹87,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

WebOS Fast Menu Access

LG 108 cm (43 inches) UA82 Series 4K Ultra HD Smart webOS LED TV 43UA82006LA View Details checkDetails

₹28,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

GoogleTV Apps in One Hub

TOSHIBA 108 cm (43 inches) C350NP Series 4K Ultra HD Smart LED Google TV 43C350NP (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹19,999

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

75 inch Smart TV Deal

Samsung 189 cm (75 inches) Crystal 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV UA75UE85AFULXL (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹79,990

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro QLED Series 65 (165 cm) L65MB-APIN(Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

2025 Launched TV Deal

Hisense 215 cm (85 inches) E7Q Series 4K Ultra HD Smart QLED TV 85E7Q (Black) View Details checkDetails

₹119,799

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Xiaomi Smart TV X Pro QLED Series 65 (165 cm) L65MB-APIN(Black) View Details checkDetails

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS

Console Ready HDMI Ports

Vu 139cm (55 inches) Vibe Series 4K QLED Smart Google TV 55VIBE-DV View Details checkDetails

₹32,490

amazonLogo
CHECK DETAILS
View More Products view more product right image

The year-end sale season is back, and Amazon’s TV deals are landing at the same moment many homes start thinking about a reset. A TV isn’t a luxury add-on anymore. It’s the screen we fall asleep to, the background for dinner chats, and the place where big games and new shows turn into shared routines for real homes.

Best-selling smart TVs in 4K are available across all screen sizes, from small rooms to big living rooms.
Best-selling smart TVs in 4K are available across all screen sizes, from small rooms to big living rooms.

This time, the choice isn’t just about a brand. Deals span 32 to 85 inches and cover every mainstream display type, from 4K LED to QLED, Mini LED and OLED. If your current set looks dim, stutters on apps, or has started to feel dated, these discounts make it easier to compare what you actually need, without rushing into the flashiest option.

Top 10 best-selling smart TV deals:

Loading...

TCL’s V5C 40V5C is a 40 inch QLED TV aimed at smaller rooms that deserve crisp shades and contrast. Google TV gathers streaming apps and recommendations in one place. It suits bedrooms and smaller lounges.

For day to day viewing, Full HD fits this size well, and the panel’s QLED layer helps tones look fuller without pushing settings too hard. If you want a best-selling smart TV feel without a giant screen, this one fits. You will get 50% off today.

Specifications

Series
V5C
Screen
101 cm, 40 inch
Resolution
Full HD, 1920 x 1080
Display
QLED
Smart TV
Google TV, FHD QLED TV
Loading...

Xiaomi’s 32-inch A Series brings reliable everyday streaming at half its usual price. At a 50% discount, this HD Ready LED set with Google TV is one of the best-selling smart TV choices for small rooms and first-time buyers.

The interface feels familiar, with all major apps and Chromecast built in. Picture clarity and colours stay natural for its size, making it ideal for daily entertainment.

Specifications

Series
A Series
Screen
80 cm (32 inch)
Resolution
HD Ready (1366 x 768)
Display
LED
Smart TV
Google TV
Special Features
Eye Comfort Mode
Loading...

Sony’s Bravia 3 K 65S30B is a 65 inch 4K Google TV built for living rooms where the main screen matters. With AI tuning in the picture pipeline, it keeps detail sharp and motion cleaner for films, sport, and daily viewing. Google TV keeps apps and watchlists in one place.

At a 47% discount, it is an easy shortlist if you want a best-selling smart TV in a bigger size, without getting lost in spec noise.

Specifications

Series
BRAVIA 3
Screen
164 cm (65 inch)
Resolution
4K Ultra HD
Display
AI Smart LED
Smart TV
Google TV
Special Features
Google Assistant, Chromecast Built In, Built In Mic, Apple Airplay, Apple Homekit, Alexa Smart TV Features
Loading...

LG’s UA82 Series TV is a 43 inch 4K LED TV that fits the sweet spot for bedrooms, rentals, and mid size living rooms. webOS keeps navigation quick, with major apps easy to find and settings that do not feel buried. The 4K panel adds extra detail for newer shows and sports.

With a 37% discount, it is a sensible pick if you want a best-selling smart TV experience in a compact 4K size.

Specifications

Series
UA82
Screen
108 cm (43 inch)
Resolution
4K Ultra HD
OS
webOS
Display
LED technology
Special features
α7 AI Processor 4K Gen8, 4K Super Upscaling, Dynamic Tone Mapping, 4K Expression Enhancer, Virtual 9.1.2 Up-mix, AI Chatbot, Copilot, LG Channels
Loading...

Toshiba’s C350NP Series is a 43 inch 4K Google TV that keeps things simple for everyday watching. The 4K panel adds clarity for streaming, and Google TV pulls your apps and watchlist into one clean home screen. It fits well in bedrooms and mid size living rooms.

With a 50% discount, it lands as a strong value option if you want a best-selling smart TV style setup without stepping up to a bigger size.

Specifications

Series
C350NP
Screen
108 cm (43 inch)
Resolution
4K Ultra HD
Display
LED
Smart TV
Google TV
Key features
Dolby Digital, Google Assistant, Screen Mirroring, Multiple picture modes supported, OTT Apps
Loading...

Samsung UA75UE85AFULX is a 75 inch Crystal 4K LED TV meant for big rooms and longer viewing distance. Crystal Processor 4K cleans up older content, and One UI Tizen keeps apps and inputs easy to reach.

At 38% off, it lands as a best-selling smart TV style pick for families who watch a mix of shows and sport. You get a 50 Hz panel and 20 W audio, with room to add a soundbar later.

Specifications

Series
Crystal 4K UE85AF
Screen
189 cm (75 inch)
Resolution
4K Ultra HD
Panel
LED
OS
One UI Tizen
Refresh
50 Hz
Audio
20 W
Loading...

Xiaomi’s X Pro QLED 65 L65MB-APIN is built for people who want one big screen that just gets on with the job. The 65 inch 4K QLED panel gives streaming shows more punch, while Google TV keeps the clutter down by putting your usual apps and watchlist front and centre.

With 36% off, it is an easy pick if you have been waiting for a best-selling smart TV in this size. You also get 34 W speakers, 3 HDMI and 2 USB, plus 60 Hz playback with DLG 120 for lighter gaming.

Specifications

Series
X Pro QLED
Screen
165 cm (65 inch)
Resolution
4K (3840 x 2160)
Panel
QLED
OS
Google TV
Refresh
60 Hz (DLG 120)
Loading...

Hisense 85E7Q is an 85 inch 4K QLED TV for large living rooms where distance matters. The VIDAA home screen keeps apps and inputs easy to reach. It is made for matches and daily streaming.

Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos lift films, while the 60 Hz panel stays steady for sport. At 47% discount, it suits anyone wanting a best-selling smart TV at 85 inches, with 3 HDMI and 2 USB for consoles and soundbars.

Specifications

Series
E7Q
Screen
215 cm (85 inch)
Resolution
4K Ultra HD (3840 x 2160)
Display
QLED
Refresh
60 Hz
HDR
Dolby Vision
Audio
30 W, 2.0 ch, Dolby Atmos
Loading...

Xiaomi X Pro QLED 65 is the kind of TV you buy when the living room has become the weekend plan. The 65 inch 4K QLED panel brings richer tones to films and sport, and Google TV keeps the chaos of apps in one clean place.

At 36% discount, it makes a strong case as a best-selling smart TV for big screen streaming. You get 34 W audio, 3 HDMI and 2 USB for consoles and soundbars, plus 60 Hz playback with a DLG 120 mode for casual gaming.

Specifications

Series
X Pro QLED
Resolution
4K (3840 x 2160)
Panel
QLED
Refresh
60 Hz, DLG 120
Special Features
Bezel-Less Design, Chromecast, Eye Comfort Mode, Game Mode, Miracast
Loading...

Vu’s Vibe 55VIBE-DV is a 55 inch 4K QLED set that suits everyday viewing and weekend films. Blacks look deeper than standard LED, and the QLED layer helps colours stay lively without pushing settings.

Google TV puts streaming apps, search, and watchlists in one feed. With 46% off, it becomes a best-selling smart TV option for homes that want a bigger screen without moving to premium OLED pricing for sport, news, and casual gaming too.

Specifications

Series
Vibe
Screen
139 cm (55 inch)
Resolution
4K Ultra HD
Panel
QLED
Special Features
4K QLED, A+ Grade Panel, 400 Nits Peaking Brightness, Dolby Vision, HDR10 and HLG, Motion Enhancement with MEMC

Similar stories for you:

Your home needs a 65 inch 4K HDR smart TV, and these are the top options to choose from

Top 10 smart TVs on Amazon sale with big deals on 4K, QLED and OLED screens from 32 inch to 85 inch you should not miss

Amazon Mega TV Fest brings big TV price drops with up to 65% off and extra 5000 coupon on Samsung, LG and more brands

Home theatres under 10K for buyers choosing soundbars, tower speakers, or 2 point 1 sets this Christmas and New Year

  • Are QLED and OLED both good for 4K?

    Yes, both support 4K, but OLED is known for deeper blacks while QLED can look brighter.

  • Is 55 inches the best size for most homes?

    It is the most common sweet spot for living rooms, but room distance matters.

  • Should I buy Full HD or 4K?

    Choose 4K if you can, since most new streaming content and TVs are now centred on 4K.

  • Is Google TV better than Android TV?

    Google TV is a newer interface layer that organises content more, while Android TV is more app-first.

  • What refresh rate should I look for?

    60Hz is fine for most viewers, while 120Hz is better for gaming and fast sports.

Disclaimer: At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

News / Technology / Best-selling smart TVs! Up to 50% off on 32 to 85 inch sizes in 4K LED, QLED, Mini LED and OLED year-end deals on Amazon
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On