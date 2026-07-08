Orange alert for 19 dists as UP grapples with 40% rain deficit

LUCKNOW Despite the arrival of a delayed monsoon in Uttar Pradesh on June 30—running 12 days behind schedule—the state continues to grapple with a 40% rainfall deficit. According to data released by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the shortfall is particularly severe in East UP, which faces a 50% deficit while West UP is faring slightly better with a 20% shortfall. A woman and a child ride a scooter amid rain, in Prayagraj, on Wednesday. (PTI Photo)

Lucknow experienced 18.4 mm of rainfall on Wednesday afternoon, recording maximum and minimum temperatures of 33.6 and 27.4 degrees Celsius, respectively. The IMD predicts a generally cloudy sky becoming overcast over the next 24 hours for the state capital, with a few spells of rain or thundershowers. Temperatures are expected to settle around 31 and 26 degrees.

Overall, UP has received just 91.8 mm of rainfall since June 1, against a normal expected volume of 132.1 mm. Regionally, East UP has recorded 84 mm against a normal of 169.3 mm, whereas West UP has experienced 103 mm against a normal of 128.1 mm.

In the last 24 hours, very heavy rainfall (144.4 mm) was recorded at Rajapur (Chitrakoot), followed by Sahaswan (Badaun) 94 mm, Bansi (Siddharthnagar) 72.8 mm, Meerut 71.9 mm, Jansath (Muzaffarnagar) 68.1 mm. Karvi (Chitrakoot) 67 mm and Nagina (Bijnor) 65 mm.

On Wednesday, Banda recorded 45.2 mm rainfall, Meerut 44.3 mm, Aligarh 32.4 mm, Hamirpur 24 mm, Hardoi 21 mm, Etawah 20 mm, Bareilly 17.6 mm, Fursatganj 17.3 mm, Agra 17 mm, Moradabad 12.8 mm and Muzaffarnagar 12.2 mm.

There are 27 districts that come under large deficits (60% to 99%). These are: Lucknow (61%), Amethi (73%), Bhadohi (85%), Chandauli (95%), Deoria (88%), Gautam Buddh Nagar (82%), Kanpur Dehat (81%), Shamli (74%), Pilibhit (89%) and others.

Another 30 districts fall under deficient category (minus 20% to minus 59%): Ayodhya and Bahraich (minus 42%) each, Barabanki (minus 49%), Deoria (minus 58%), Aligarh (minus 52%), Bijnor (minus 38%) and others.

Only 13 districts received normal rain (from 19% to minus 19%), including Chitrakoot (minus 3%), Agra (13%), Etawah (1%), Mathura (minus 6%). So far, four districts received excess rainfall (20% to 59%), which includes Etah 49%, Lalitpur 24%, Meerut 31%, Muzaffarnagar 38%. Sambhal is the only district that received a large excess rain of 74%.

Looking at Friday, IMD issued an orange alert of high probability of heavy to very heavy rainfall in 19 districts, including Shamli, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Agra, Firozabad, Mainpuri, Etawah, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Sambhal, Mahoba, Jhansi and surrounding areas.

There is a yellow alert of high probability of heavy rainfall in over 40 districts including Banda, Sonbhadra, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Azamgarh, Ballia, Deoria, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Kushinagar, Lakhimpur Kheri, Hardoi, Farrukhabad, Kannauj, Kanpur Dehat, Kanpur City, Unnao, Ghaziabad, Hapur, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura, Kasganj, Etah, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur and surrounding areas.

There is also a high probability of gusty winds (speed 30-40 km/h, increasing to 50 km/h in gusts) in 18 districts including: Lucknow, Barabanki, Sitapur, Hardoi, Bijnor, Amroha, Gonda, Lakhimpur Kheri, Moradabad, Rampur, Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Sambhal, Badaun and surrounding areas.

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