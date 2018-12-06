Saif Ali Khan spotted filming Sacred Games season 2. See pics

Actor Saif Ali Khan has been spotted filming for the second season of Netflix’s Sacred Games. Pictures of the actor as his character, the policeman Sartaj Singh, have been shared online from the show’s Mumbai sets.

The pictures show Saif in full costume, wearing a turban and a blue shirt. His hand is bandaged because of an injury he received at the end of the show’s first season. Sartaj will continue his investigation into the impending attack on Mumbai, as revealed by the gangster Ganesh Gaitonde. Gaitonde died in the show’s first episode, and sends Sartaj on a race-against-time hunt for clues that could help him stop the attack.

The second season of the show will likely elevate Pankaj Tripathi’s Guruji into a more prominent role. Guruji is a character who influences Gaitonde and is considered by the gangster to be one of his three ‘fathers’.

Production of the second season was hit be a roadblock when allegations of sexual misconduct were levelled against lead writer, Varun Grover, and co-directors Anurag Kashyap and Vikramaditya Motwane’s producing partner at the now defunct Phantom Films, Vikas Bahl.

An investigation into the matter by Netflix cleared Grover of any wrongdoing, while Kashyap and Motwane apologised for not taking action against Bahl, with whom they are currently battling a defamation lawsuit.

Motwane will step down as director in the second season, choosing to focus instead on his duties as showrunner. He will be replaced by Masaan’s Neeraj Ghaywan, who will helm the Sartaj timeline, while Kashyap is expected to return to helm the Gaitonde timeline.

The second season of Sacred Games is expected to be released in 2019. Netflix recently revealed that show has proven to be popular among their international subscribers, as well, with two out of three viewers of the show being from outside India.

First Published: Dec 06, 2018 14:49 IST