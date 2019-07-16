Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 tax-free in Bihar, actor thanks CM and deputy CM

Actor Hrithik Roshan’s latest offering is impressing fans, raking moolah at the box office and the film, Super 30, has now been declared tax free by Bihar Government.

Sharing the news with fans, Hrithik tweeted, “This is amazing Anand Sir thank you CM @NitishKumar ji and Deputy CM @SushilModi ji for this. https://twitter.com/teacheranand/status/1150787617987809281 …”

This is amazing Anand Sir 😊 thank you CM @NitishKumar ji and Deputy CM @SushilModi ji for this. 🙏🏻 https://t.co/MwKt0EFSUV pic.twitter.com/zyPAeStPnU — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) July 15, 2019

People living in Bihar will be able to purchase tax-free tickets to the film from tomorrow (Tuesday). The film chronicles the life story of Anand Kumar (Hrithik), an Indian mathematician’s journey from tutoring rich children in a top coaching centre to opening an institute of his own in order to teach the underprivileged children.

Directed by Vikas Bahl and produced by Reliance Entertainment and Phantom Films, the film also stars Mrunal Thakur, Amit Sadh, and Nandish Sandhu in pivotal roles. The film, which opened to mixed reviews, performed remarkably well during its opening weekend and crossed the Rs. 50 crore mark at the domestic box office.

According to Box Office India, the movie’s growth on Sunday was limited but that was the case with all the other films playing, probably because of the much-hyped England vs New Zealand World Cup final as well as the 2019 Wimbledon final.

As per Box Office India, of all the films currently playing in theatres, ‘Super 30’ recorded the best Sunday performance at the box office.

The film has been performing very well down South in the Andhra and Mysore region. These regions alone raked in Rs. 3 crore making it the best film in these two circuits after Salman Khan’s ‘Bharat’ and Shahid Kapoor-starrer ‘Kabir Singh’ for the first weekend.

