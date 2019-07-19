Today in New Delhi, India
Jul 18, 2019-Thursday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by weather

Super 30: Hrithik Roshan shares the hard work that went into mastering the Bihari accent in a hilarious video

Here’s what happened when actor Hrithik Roshan tried to master the Bihari accent for Super 30. The actor shared a funny video on Instagram from the making of the film.

bollywood Updated: Jul 19, 2019 13:22 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Hindustan Times
Hrithik Roshan,Super 30,Making of Super 30
Hrithik Roshan shared a funny video from his rehearsals for the film Super 30.

Actor Hrithik Roshan is basking in the success of his film, Super 30 which has crossed the Rs 70 crore mark at the box office. The actor has now shared a funny video of himself, rehearsing his dialogues in Bihari accent on the sets of the film.

The actor shared the video with the caption, “Ufff too much hard work behind the scenes. !...#super30.” It shows Hrithik’s moustache flip every time he blows air while speaking the word ‘tha’. The actor can be seen sporting a thin moustache as he plays a young Anand Kumar, the Bihar-based mathematician who trains a batch of 30 underprivileged students for the IIT entrance exams.

Hrithik had recently shared a video of himself singing the popular Bhojpuri song, Lagavelu Lipistick. “I’m in love with the Bihari accent, because it’s got such a beautiful blend of the vulnerable and the strong,” he says in the video. He also revealed that in order to get into character, he would often relax his facial muscles by speaking in gibberish and said swear words to get rid of his sophistication.

Apart from Hrithik, Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Shrivastava. The film was recently made tax-free in Rajasthan. It was earlier made tax-free in Bihar.

Also read: The Lion King movie review: The greatest visual effects spectacle since Avatar; a monument to Hollywood excess

The film has received a wonderful response in Mumbai and Delhi circuits. Updating the box office collections from the two regions, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Mumbai [Rs 21.50 cr] and DelhiUP [Rs 14.53 cr] are the key contributors to the biz of #Super30... Contribution from these two circuits [combined] is 48.70%. Note: Fri to Wed biz. India biz.” The film has already collected over $3 million in overseas market.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 13:20 IST

tags

more from bollywood
trending topics