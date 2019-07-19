Super 30: Hrithik Roshan shares the hard work that went into mastering the Bihari accent in a hilarious video

Actor Hrithik Roshan is basking in the success of his film, Super 30 which has crossed the Rs 70 crore mark at the box office. The actor has now shared a funny video of himself, rehearsing his dialogues in Bihari accent on the sets of the film.

The actor shared the video with the caption, “Ufff too much hard work behind the scenes. !...#super30.” It shows Hrithik’s moustache flip every time he blows air while speaking the word ‘tha’. The actor can be seen sporting a thin moustache as he plays a young Anand Kumar, the Bihar-based mathematician who trains a batch of 30 underprivileged students for the IIT entrance exams.

Hrithik had recently shared a video of himself singing the popular Bhojpuri song, Lagavelu Lipistick. “I’m in love with the Bihari accent, because it’s got such a beautiful blend of the vulnerable and the strong,” he says in the video. He also revealed that in order to get into character, he would often relax his facial muscles by speaking in gibberish and said swear words to get rid of his sophistication.

Apart from Hrithik, Super 30 also stars Mrunal Thakur, Pankaj Tripathi and Aditya Shrivastava. The film was recently made tax-free in Rajasthan. It was earlier made tax-free in Bihar.

The film has received a wonderful response in Mumbai and Delhi circuits. Updating the box office collections from the two regions, film trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted, “Mumbai [Rs 21.50 cr] and DelhiUP [Rs 14.53 cr] are the key contributors to the biz of #Super30... Contribution from these two circuits [combined] is 48.70%. Note: Fri to Wed biz. India biz.” The film has already collected over $3 million in overseas market.

Mumbai [₹ 21.50 cr] and DelhiUP [₹ 14.53 cr] are the key contributors to the biz of #Super30... Contribution from these two circuits [combined] is 48.70%. Note: Fri to Wed biz. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 18, 2019

