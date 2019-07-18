Hrithik Roshan sings Lagavelu Lipistick, masters Bihari accent in epic Super 30 transformation video. Watch here

A new video shows actor Hrithik Roshan’s incredible transformation into Bihar-based mathematician Anand Kumar, whom he plays in his latest film, Super 30. The four-minute video shows Hrithik, known for his larger-than-life action roles, getting into character as a humble small town man.

“The very first sacrifice I had to make was to allow myself to look unfit,” Hrithik says in the video, shared on the official Reliance Pictures YouTube page on Thursday. The actor has often been described as a Greek God for his muscular physique, which he completely hid in Super 30.

The video also shows him trying to master the Bihari accent, which he does by singing popular Bhojpuri song Lagavelu Lipistick. “I’m in love with the Bihari accent, because it’s got such a beautiful blend of the vulnerable and the strong,” he said.

The actor says in the video that in order to get into character, he would often relax his facial muscles by speaking in gibberish, and by scratching his body without any inhibitions whenever and wherever he wanted to. On one occasion, Hrithik even speaks to his confused son Hridhaan in a Bihari accent. “Come on, learn Bihari with me,” Hrithik says.

“I had to get rid of the sophisticated grace that I have been aspiring towards for most of my life,” the actor says. “All of this combined, meant that I had to break out.” To do this, he said he took to saying swear words. “G@@nd mein goli maarenge m**d*****d,” he says to an invisible person.

Super 30, directed by Vikas Bahl, has made Rs 70 crore in India in one week, and another Rs 21 crore internationally.

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 20:44 IST