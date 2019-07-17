Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh have promised me their first joint interview: Simi Grewal on Rendezvous’ return

Actor-turned-host Simi Grewal, who ruled the 90s television scene with Rendezvous with Simi Grewal, is all set to be back with a latest season of her popular show and promises to bring together Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh for their first joint interview after their wedding.

A Mid-Day report quoted Simi as saying, “I have never revealed names till I’ve shot the episode. But I’ll reveal this — Deepika and Ranveer have promised their first interview together for Rendezvous.”

She added, “Why would I change the format [to include] more gossip and games? People resort to games when they cannot make a conversation. It’s an easy way out! No research needed! [But] Rendezvous is about getting to ‘know’ the person. I get many messages from viewers saying they are tired of the present format of talk shows.” The show will most likely be streamed on Simi’s YouTube channel.

While Deepika and Ranveer have worked together in three films - Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ramleela Goliyon Ki Rasleela, Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat, and gave interviews together for these films, they are yet to make a joint appearance post their wedding in 2018. Apart from Simi Grewal’s show, they are also set to feature together in Kabir Khan’s 83 as an onscreen couple. Ranveer essays the role of Kapil Dev while Deepika is his wife Romi in the film that tells the story of India’s underdog victory at the ICC World Cup 1983.

Simi made her acting debut with the English language film, Tarzan Goes to India where she starred opposite Feroz Khan and later worked in films like Raj Kapoor’s Mera Naam Joker, Satyajit Ray’s Aranyer Din Ratri, Do Badan and Rishi Kapoor-starrer Karz.

