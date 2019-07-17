Dev Patel-Radhika Apte’s sex scene from The Wedding Guest leaked, she blames it on ‘psychotic mentality of society’

Actor Radhika Apte has said her sex scene from The Wedding Guest got leaked because of “the psychotic mentality of the society”. The Wedding Guest that also stars Dev Patel, has been directed by Michael Winterbottom and also stars Jim Sarbh.

Pictures from a sex scene from the movie have surfaced online and are going viral. Reacting to the leak, Radhika has said questioned why is it being labelled as Radhika’s sex scene when it also features Dev. “The film The Wedding Guest has many other beautiful sequences and the fact that one particular sex scene got leaked because of the psychotic mentality of the society. The leaked sex scene featured both Radhika Apte and Dev Patel in it. But the scenes are being spread in my name. Why the people are not getting spread under the male actor Dev Patel’s name,” a Bollywoodlife report quoted Radhika as saying.

The film based on a mysterious British Muslim man (Dev Patel) on his journey across Pakistan and India.

Also read: Radhika Apte says she was rejected for Vicky Donor as she was ‘overweight’

This isn’t the first time that a sex scene from Radhika’s film has been leaked online. Earlier, her scenes with Adil Hussain from Leena Yadav’s Parched were also leaked.

Earlier, talking about featuring in adult scenes, Radhika had told IANS, “I have been brought up watching world cinema and I have travelled a lot so I am very comfortable with my body. I have seen people performing nude on stage in India and abroad.”

On the work front, Radhika was recently seen in hit Netflix series’ Sacred Games and Ghoul. She now has international project Liberte: A Call to Spy where she essays the role of real life WWII spy Nora Baker. She will also be seen opposite Nawazuddin Siddiqui in Raat Akeli Hai, a crimme thriller directed by Honey Trehan. The shooting for the film wrapped up in April.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 13:29 IST