Inside Priyanka Chopra’s birthday bash with Nick Jonas, Parineeti: Actor parties away at Miami beach, watch

Actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 37th birthday in the US in style. The actor, dressed in a sequinned red dress and accompanied by husband Nick Jonas, mother Madhu Chopra and sister Parineeti Chopra was seen partying at Miami beach in Florida.

While Nick shared a video of Priyanka dancing in a short clip from the birthday celebration, their friends have also shared a glimpse of the uber-glam party. People can be seen holding glo-signs for Priyanka at what looks like a beachside party with music and dance.

Parineeti also gave a peek into Priyanka’s birthday party, which took place in Miami. Wishing her Mimi didi, Parineeti wrote on Instagram: “In Miami with the birthday gurllll! Happy bday Mimi didi. There is never gonna be another one like you. Actress or sister @priyankachopra.”

Priyanka Chopra and Parineeti Chopra at the birthday party.

Jonas family wished Priyanka Chopra on her birthday.

She also shared a video clip from perhaps a music concert that they attended. With disco lights, loud music, thousands of revelers, the party looks to be on in full swing. She also shared a picture of her drink from Miami beach.

Priyanka during her birthday celebration in Miami.

Deepika Padukone and Katrina Kaif were among the many Bollywood celebs who wished Priyanka on her birthday.

Earlier in the day, Nick Jonas has shared a video clip of wife Priyanka in the same red glittery dress and dancing to the beats of music. The clip shows an animated version of Nick clapping, seen Priyanka dance.

Almost all members of the Jonas family took to social media to wish the actor. Sophie Turner, who has been on a honeymoon with husband Joe Jonas in Maldives, her husband Joe, mother-in-law Denise, sister-in-law Danielle Jonas and her husband Kevin posted Instagram stories and posts to wish Priyanka on her birthday.

Priyanka’s mother Madhu Trehan too wished her daughter and posted a childhood picture of the actor. A host of Bollywood actors too wished her. Names included Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone, Varun Dhawan, Sonam Kapoor, Hina Khan, fashion designer Manish Malhotra, Anushka Sharma, Sonali Bendre and Anil Kapoor.

First Published: Jul 19, 2019 16:19 IST