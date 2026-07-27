Gangtok, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Monday announced that the kin of a taxi driver killed in a road accident will be provided a government job. Sikkim CM announces govt jobs for kin of taxi drivers killed in road accidents

Addressing the eighth 'Sarathi Samman Diwas' at Manan Kendra in Gangtok, Tamang also announced that from next year, the government will distribute four taxis in each district to deserving drivers, expanding the existing scheme under which 12 taxis are provided annually.

Describing the driver community as the "true and undeclared ambassadors of Sikkim", the CM said his government has consistently fulfilled its commitments to drivers since assuming office in 2019.

"One eligible family member of a driver who loses their life in a road accident will be provided employment by the government, subject to the prescribed eligibility criteria," he said.

The CM said the first 'Sarathi Diwas' was celebrated in 2019, two months after the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha came to power.

Tamang said the government has set up the All Sikkim Sarathi Welfare Board and introduced educational assistance for drivers' children, housing support, health and medical insurance, and expanded parking infrastructure.

He said under the recently signed Reciprocal Transport Agreement with the West Bengal government, the counter-signature permit quota for Sikkim taxis has been doubled from 3,000 to 6,000.

He said the move would generate greater employment opportunities for drivers and strengthen interstate transport services.

Urging drivers to maintain high standards of road safety, professionalism and courteous service, Tamang said they are often the first point of contact for visitors and therefore play a key role in shaping the state's image.

"Our 'Sarathis' are the true and undeclared ambassadors of Sikkim. They carry not only passengers but also the pride and identity of our state," he said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.