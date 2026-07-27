Mangaluru , Karnataka Health and Family Welfare Minister U T Khader has been conferred with the Global Civics Leadership Award by the American Multi Ethnic Commission in Chicago on July 26, officials said on Monday. Karnataka Minister Khader conferred Global Civics Leadership Award in Chicago

The award recognises his contributions to public service, healthcare, social welfare, and civic leadership, according to an official statement.

Accepting the honour, Khader described it as one of the greatest privileges of his life and recalled Swami Vivekananda's historic address delivered in Chicago over a century ago.

He said receiving the recognition from the same city a symbol of India's enduring message of peace, harmony, and universal brotherhood was deeply meaningful.

Khader dedicated the award to the people of Karnataka and India, stating that the honour reflected their unwavering faith in democracy, compassion, and public service. He also dedicated the recognition to healthcare workers, teachers, public servants, volunteers, and citizens committed to serving society.

Emphasising the principles of public service, the minister stated that governance must be rooted in empathy, transparency, and justice, adding that healthcare, education, social welfare, and equal opportunity are fundamental human rights.

"True leadership is defined not by power or position, but by responsibility, compassion, and the ability to uplift the most vulnerable sections of society," Khader said, urging global leaders to "build bridges instead of walls, choose dialogue over conflict, and replace fear with hope."

In his address, Khader invoked India's philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam and called for collective international action to address global challenges such as climate change, public health crises, inequality, and social polarisation.

He further noted that his visit to the US presented an opportunity to enhance collaboration between India and the United States across key sectors, including healthcare, medical education, nutrition, food science, technology, and innovation.

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