On Priyanka Chopra’s birthday, Nick Jonas leads his family in wishing her, calls her ‘light of my world, my whole heart’

Actor Priyanka Chopra celebrated her 37th birthday on Thursday and wishing her on her special day were members of the Jonas family. Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, Priyanka’s mother-in-law Denise, sister-in-law Danielle. Her mother Dr Madhu Chopra too took to social media to wish the actor.

Nick was among the first ones to wish his beautiful wife on her special day. Sharing an old picture of his wife from Sophie’s wedding, he called her the “light of my world”. He wrote: “Light of my world. My whole heart. I love you baby. Happy birthday.” He also shared an Instagram story of Priyanka in a shiny red dress dancing, as a miniature animated image of Nick can be seen clapping his hand.

Nick Jonas shared a video clip of Priyanka dancing on Instagram.

Game of Thrones star Sophie Turner shared a sweet picture with Priyanka sitting on her lap and with both wearing paper crowns and wrote: “Happy birthday, my sis... love you.” Her husband, Joe too joined in to wish Priyanka, posing with a magazine cover featuring Priyanka.

Denise too had a sweet wish for her daughter-in-law. Sharing a picture from Priyanka and Nick’s December wedding, she wrote: “Gorgeous birthday for a gorgeous girl! Love you Dil”

Priyanka’s mother went back in time and shared a baby picture of the actor and wrote: “Holding you in my arms was priceless!! Love you my child.”

Danielle too wished the actor on her birthday. She wrote: “happy birthday @priyankachopra! i hope your day is as bright and beautiful as you love you!” Her husband Kevin too wished Priyanka with a group photograph.

Kevin and Joe also wished Priyanka on her birthday.

Priyanka, who started out in the film industry nearly 17 years ago, has come a long way. She was crowned Miss India in 2000 and later went on to win Miss World title. She made her Bollywood debut with 2002 and has since worked in many films in Bollywood and Hollywood. She and American singer Nick Jonas married in Hindu and Christian wedding ceremonies in December last year.

