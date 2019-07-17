Nick Jonas says Priyanka Chopra has ‘locked him for good now’ as he explains ‘saat pheras’ on US show. Watch video

American singer Nick Jonas, who is married to Bollywood actor Priyanka Chopra, appeared in an episode of popular American variety show, Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party, co-hosted by Martha Stewart and American rapper-singer Snoop Dogg. A clip where he jokes about his marriage to Priyanka has surfaced online.

In the short clip, Martha reiterated that he just got married. On being asked by Snoop Dogg how the entire process was, Nick said: “She comes from a big Indian family, I obviously have my brothers... we did in Jodhpur, at a palace there which was beautiful. Obviously there was good food, good music... so you do the pheras, in which seven walks around the fire symbolise seven lives together. So I am locked in for good now.” All three burst out laughing as he ended his statement.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor on fighting cancer: Neetu has been like a solid rock, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima very supportive in difficult, taxing time’

Priyanka and Nick got married as per Hindu and Christian traditions on December 1 and 2 in Jodhpur, India. The three-day affair took place at Umaid Bhawan palace in the city and included pre-wedding functions like mehendi and sangeet as well. Christian ceremony, which took place on the evening of December 1, was conducted by Nick’s father, Kevin Jonas Senior.

Priyanka and Nick are obviously having a lot of fun in their marriage. Just recently, a viral video surfaced online where the couple can be seen swaying and singing to Jonas Brothers’ hit single Sucker. Priyanka can be seen dancing and singing around Nick as he stands with a mike in hand, singing.

Watch: Priyanka Chopra & Nick Jonas sing along to Sucker on karaoke night

Not so long ago, Nick had put up a video of songwriting camp of their band, Jonas Brothers, where Nick, Priyanka and other members were seen at a tennis court sweating it out. Prior to that, in late June as well much of early July, Priyanka and Nick were in France for the second wedding of Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas, followed by a short vacation in Italy.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 14:33 IST