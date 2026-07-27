17-year-old Ellie Bowen of Wales beats a flesh-eating disease, set to participate in Commonwealth Games 2026

Ellie Bowen of Wales is a seated shot-put athlete, and she is presently in Glasgow to represent her country in the 2026 Commonwealth Games. The 17-year-old’s story is quite inspiring. She had celebrated her first birthday, and before long was diagnosed with necrotising fasciitis, a flesh-eating bacterial disease. As a result, she lost her right leg to amputation. A brave girl. Ellie Bowen of Wales has led a very inspirational life. (Welsh Athletics pic used by the BBC)

But she is extraordinary. Instead of wallowing in self-pity, she picked up a sport, and now she is the youngest member of the Welsh team. It’s a huge achievement, make no mistake. Ellie sheds light on the tragedy and how she coped with it. "Because I had my leg amputated at such a young age, it was just normal to me," BBC Sport Wales quoted her as saying.

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"As I grew older, I think I did see myself as different, but then sports made me see further and showed me I can do sport just like anyone else.

"It may look different, but the feeling is the same.

"I'm really proud of myself. It's been my dream since I was four or five. I said I want to do sports and represent Wales, and that's what I'm doing," she added.

Anne is pleased to see her daughter come a long way after the tragedy she went through so early in her life. "We nearly lost her at 13 months old, but she's here and doing amazing," the mother said.

"Growing up, she wanted to be like her siblings and would say, 'they can ride a bike, why can't I ride a bike?' So she did," she added.

Ellie’s dad, Martin built a special bicycle to suit her needs. His joy knows no bounds. A proud father revelling in his daughter's achievements! "She has just come on so well. Nothing has ever been an obstacle for her," said Martin.

"Whatever you put ahead of her, she'll try and do it, and if she can't do it, she'll get around it," he added.

While Ellie doesn’t want to leave Glasgow without a medal, she is okay if she goes back empty-handed. Participation in an event of this magnitude is no ordinary success either. "It's the biggest competition I've ever done, and I'm just happy to be there. It would mean the world to me to win a medal, but just being there, I'm so thankful," she concluded.