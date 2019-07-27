Judgementall Hai Kya box office collection day 1: Kangana Ranaut’s film opens lower than Manikarnika, Arjun Patiala struggles to survive

Judgementall Hai Kya, starring Kangana Ranaut and Rajkummar Rao, opened to positive reviews but mediocre box office numbers on Friday. The dark suspense thriller made less than Rs 5 crore on day one.

According to a report on BoxOfficeIndia.com, the film collected around Rs 4.50 crore on its first day. It is less than the opening day collections of Kangana’s last film, Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi, which made Rs 8.75 crore on its first Friday. It is, however, higher than Rajkummar’s last film, Ek Ladki Ko Dekha Toh Aisa Laga, which opened at Rs 3 crore.

The Hindustan Times review of the film read, “Judgementall Hai Kya, directed by Prakash Kovelamudi and written by Kanika Dhillon, looks like a slick, snappy comedy but there is so much more to this smart, significant satire. This is a film about gaslighting, the relentless psychological manipulation intended to discredit people in order to nullify their version of events. It is about insensitively and eagerly labelling a condition instead of offering empathy. It is about trying to ‘handle,’ not help.”

The film clashed with Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh’s spoof comedy, Arjun Patiala, which struggled on its first day amid negative reviews. It reportedly opened at Rs 1.25 crore. The HT review of the film read, “Diljit Dosanjh, Kriti Sanon’s parody film fails to take off despite its talented cast. The punches don’t land as stuttering and belching stand in for jokes.”

Meanwhile, last week’s Hollywood release, The Lion King, continues to dominate the box office with collections of around Rs 5.25 crore on its second Friday. It is raging towards the Rs 100 crore mark and has already collected over Rs 86 crore.

Hrithik Roshan’s Super 30 also continues to remain strong after crossing the Rs 100 crore mark. It collected around Rs 2.25 crore on its third Friday, taking its collections to around Rs 114 crore at the domestic box office.

First Published: Jul 27, 2019 12:13 IST