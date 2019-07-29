Mohit Abrol claims he attempted suicide when he found girlfriend Manasi Srivastava cheated on him with Arhaan Behl

tv

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 17:06 IST

Actor Mohit Abrol has accused his fiancee of cheating and fraud in a social media post, claiming her was always there for her during their eight-year relationship. He also claimed that he tried to kill himself when he found out about an alleged affair between his finacee and her co-star Arhaan Behl.

“Even when you had an affair with Arhaan and I tried to kill my self with sleeping pills, I got up after 3 days in ICU and you weren’t even there. You were never there when I needed you. I had let you go that time but when Arhaan left you tried coming back and made my life hell. I finally took you back thinking you have changed was mistaken, I regret that moment when I took you back. It should have been over then only. Anyway I’m proud that I survived whatever you did to me but karma isn’t so kind you will get what you deserve not now but you will till then have a ball with your new lover Best of luck Mansi Srivastava @dearmansi and Kapil tejvani @kapiltejwani Please don’t use him and boy don’t get used,” Abrol wrote in an Instagram post that he later deleted.

Mohit began the post saying, “I wanted to see her again, to say goodbye the way I wanted. Then I realised if I got my way, I would never say goodbye How hard is it to say goodbye to people you really love and care. It’s like cutting away a part of your body and throwing it away. I’m content that you moved on. I have loved you truly, for me it was forever Then I realised that nothing lasts forever. Forever is a lie You moved on while still engaged to me but what hurts the most is it’s not the first time you did it. I know it IT WONT BE THE LAST. Don’t use your new lover like you used me or don’t use him for eight long Years. You lived in with me for all this time like a wife. I took all your responsibility and what I got in return From Delhi to Mumbai, I took care of everything from your finances to driving you to auditions I did everything for you what a husband does. Living in for eight years with you made me responsible. I gave you my eight long years, eight years of mine.I didn’t care about my career, my health all I cared about was you.”

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor gained 6kg for Kargil Girl, lost 10kg for Roohi Afza, will put on more weight for Gunjan Saxena biopic: report

Mohit’s Valentine’s Day special Facebook post for this year.

Also read: Janhvi Kapoor gained 6kg for Kargil Girl, lost 10kg for Roohi Afza, will put on more weight for Gunjan Saxena biopic: report

Mohit’s last Facebook post is all about moving on, though. “Leaving All Behind Life happens to you , you don’t ask to be born . The innocence of childhood , the obliviousness of youth . That time you are just living with no responsibilities, no regrets , no qualms , you are just busy living and then life strikes you in a way most people don’t imagine . There comes so many ups and downs . So many things you never imagined will happen to you . Life doesn’t go according to plan always . You have to strong enough to survive your adulthood . Most of the people throw their lives away at this time not realising that it’s the greatest gift . People go through heartbreaks , financial crisis , nervous breakdowns , depression , the list is endless . Some people are strong enough to cope up with these downs and some aren’t . This is the time you need to believe in yourself , you are here for a reason , don’t rush , you will find what’s yours at a perfect time . You need to trust the timing . Like Swami Vivekananda said , “Believe in yourself and the world will be at your feet “ Self belief is what matters when you are down and low . Believe that you can overcome any situation and you will see miracles happen . We are humans for a reason . Aren’t we ?? We are not rooted we are free , if something doesn’t work out or something is constantly bothering you and you can’t answers , “leave it all behind “ Don’t try to make life happen let it unfold Start anew Mohitvijayabrol.”

While there has been no response from Manasi, she has shared a cryptic post on Instagram. “But papa always said to be kind, even when they don’t deserve it. Even if they were so cruel to you. The cruelty should stop with them. Don’t let the hurt they gave you ruin your love. - soyen,” it read.

Earlier, talking about the break-up, Manasi had told Hindustan Times in an interview, “Suddenly, my personal life was under scrutiny and there were stories about me all over. People were messaging and calling to know what had happened. I didn’t take them and I didn’t reply to any messages for a while. It does affect you when your personal life comes under scrutiny, and then suddenly everyone gets to know [about it]. But I had to face it bravely. The decision was taken by me and I had to be courageous about it.”

Mohit and Manasi got engaged in 2016 and were set to marry soon but they broke up earlier this year.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 17:05 IST