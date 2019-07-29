Janhvi Kapoor gained 6kg for Kargil Girl, lost 10kg for Roohi Afza, will put on more weight for Gunjan Saxena biopic: report

bollywood

Updated: Jul 29, 2019 15:05 IST

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who recently completed one year in the film industry, has shot for a few portions of Kargil Girl - the biopic on fighter pilot Gunjan Saxena, and will get back on sets soon, once she is done with her work on Roohi Afza. It is now revealed that she first gained 6kg for Kargil Girl, then lost 10kg for Roohi Afza and now needs to put on weight before she reports back on sets of the Gunjan Saxena biopic.

A Mid Day report quoted celebrity trainer Namrata Purohit as saying that she worked with Janhvi to help her look “slightly plump“ for Gunjan Saxena biopic and she took 45 days to shed 6 kg. “She is working out six days a week, for two to three hours daily. For the first two days, she does EMS [Electrical Muscle Stimulation] - for 25 minutes, and the remaining four days are dedicated to pilates. She has a back injury because of which her training has to be monitored. Janhvi has a sweet tooth. So, my mother makes these healthy laddoos with jaggery and nuts. Ideally, she is allowed one a day, but she gulps down three of them,” she told the tabloid.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, Kargil Girl is based on the life of India’s first female Indian Air Force combat pilot and first female Shaurya Chakra recipient Gunjan Saxena, who played an important role in the 1999 Kargil War.

Janhvi Kapoor poses with her team. ( Instagram Stories )

Janhvi recently wrapped up the Agra schedule for Roohi Afza where she will be seen with Rajkummar Rao and Pankaj Tripathi. She reportedly left for Agara, a town in Georgia for Gunjan Saxena biopic. She shared pictures on her Instagram Stories announcing the same.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 14:59 IST