Janhvi Kapoor begins shoot as Gunjan Saxena, India’s first woman combat pilot. See pic

Bollywood star Janhvi Kapoor, who made an impressive debut with Dhadak, a remake of Marathi hit film Sairat, has begun working on the untitled biopic on Gunjan Saxena, Indian Air Force’s first female combat pilot who actively took part in the Kargil War in 1999. Janhvi, along with Pankaj Kapoor is in Lucknow, shooting for the film, and pics from the sets have now surfaced online.

Pankaj reportedly plays Janhvi’s father in the film. In the picture, Janhvi is seen sitting in a car.

In an earlier picture leaked online, Janhvi can be seen wearing a pair of blue-coloured IAF dungarees. She wore minimal make-up and had her hair tied in a tight bun.

Directed by Sharan Sharma, the biopic will also star Angad Bedi in a pivotal role. Set to be shot extensively in Lucknow, the shoot may wap up by March end.

Dhadak, for the uninitiated, was the official Hindi remake of Marathi hit Sairat. It was a tragic love story between a Dalit boy and an upper caste girl and went on to be a surprise hit when it released in 2017.

Meanwhile, Janhvi has also signed Karan Johar’s Takht. It will see Ranveer Singh play Dara Shikoh while Vicky Kaushal will be seen in the role of Aurangzeb. It will a multi-starrer featuring Ranveer Singh, Kareena Kapoor, Alia, Bhumi Pednekar and Vicky, among others.

