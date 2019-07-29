Deepika Padukone on playing Ranveer Singh’s onscreen wife in Kabir Khan’s 83: ‘There are extreme highs and lows that Romi also goes through’

Playing an emotionally-charged character is never easy for an actor. But it’s interesting to note that Deepika Padukone has juggled challenging parts — emotional as well as physical ones — in back-to-back films. The actor, before wrapping up work on Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak (based on the real life story of acid attack survivor, Laxmi Agarwal), was seen in films such as Bajirao Mastani (2015) and Padmaavat (2018), among others. But now, thanks to Kabir Khan-directed ’83, she is experiencing some “lighter moments” as well.

Deepika told us: “Honestly speaking, I’ve always enjoyed playing characters that take a lot out of me, emotionally. Even in ’83, there are extreme highs and lows that Romi also goes through in the journey towards Indian cricket team creating history by winning the world cup. But the film also — albeit briefly — explores lighter moments between Romi and her husband [Kapil Dev]. So, in that sense, you can say that it has been [a] lighter [part] emotionally.”

“For some time now, Deepika has spoken about her craving to do a lighter role since she has constantly been doing intense characters. In a way, her part in ’83 fits that bill [of a comparatively lighter part] but not entirely because in essence, the film is a gripping drama about Indian [cricket] team’s journey towards the [1983] world cup victory,” says an insider close to the project.

For the uninitiated, Deepika plays Romi Bhatia/Dev, the wife of ex-cricketer, Kapil Dev, who captained the Indian cricket squad in the 1983 world cup. Co-incidentally, the actor’s real-life husband, Ranveer Singh portrays Kapil in the multi-starrer project.

“Surely, the storyline has several highs as well as lows, but at the same time, there are a few lighter moments between the captain and his wife,” says the insider.

