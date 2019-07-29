Dharmendra, Hema Malini come together to celebrate daughter Ahana’s birthday, Esha Deol shares pics

It is not often that Hema Malini is spotted with her daughters Esha and Ahana and her husband actor Dharmendra on social media. However, that is exactly what happened when the entire family, along with her two sons-in-law came together to celebrate Ahana’s birthday on Sunday.

Esha Deol shared a bunch of pictures from the celebrations. Sharing a cake-cutting picture, Esha wrote: “Happy birthday my darling sister @a_tribe ....” In the picture, as Ahana blows the candle with her son, father Dharmendra, husband Vaibhav Vohra, Esha Deol, her husband Bharat Bharat Takhtani (who can be seen carrying their daughter Radhya in his arms) look on. Hema is missing in this picture. In a second picture, Hema poses with her daughters by a pool.

Esha also shared pictures of Ahana as her Instagram stories. Author Ram Kamal Mukherjee commented on the pictures and wrote: “Happy birthday to you dear @a_tribe have a great year ahead with loads of love and success in life. Wishes and more for u always. Pics are fab @imeshadeol.”

Hema Malini with her daughters, Esha and Ahana.

Esha and also shared a picture with her husband, Bharat Takhtani.

Ahana Deol celebrated her birthday with her family on Sunday.

In June this year, Esha and Bharat welcomes their second daughter and named her Miraya. Announcing the birth of her second child, Esha shared a greeting-card kind of a picture and wrote: “Thank you very much for the love & blessings ♥ @bharattakhtani3 #radhyatakhtani #mirayatakhtani.” While the immediate family members didn’t share any pictures of the baby, Esha’s family doctor, Dr Kiran Coelho, Mumbai-based obstetrician and gynecologist, shared a couple of pictures of Hema with all her grandchildren, including Radhya and Darien Vohra.

Sharing them, she had written: “With Hemaji and all her grandchildren I helped bring into the world!” She also shared a picture with Esha and the newborn and wrote: “With the new mother the gorgeous Eshaa Deol Takhtani.”

Though Esha starred in a short film, Cakewalk in 2018 and couple of films in Telugu and Kannada, her last major release was Tell Me O Kkhuda, directed by her mother and starring many veteran Bollywood actors like Rishi Kapoor, Dharmendra and late Farooq Sheikh and late Vinod Khanna in special appearances. Salman Khan too made a guest appearance in the film.

First Published: Jul 29, 2019 10:45 IST