Saaho song Enni Soni teaser: Prabhas romances Shraddha Kapoor on Guru Randhawa’s music, watch video

bollywood

Updated: Jul 30, 2019 14:08 IST

Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Saaho is all set to release on August 30. Ahead of that, the makers and stars gave a sneak peek into a new song from the film, Enni Soni. The full song will be unveiled on August 2.

Sung by Guru Randhawa and Tulsi Kumar, Enni Soni teaser shows Prabhas romancing Shraddha in the midst of pristine icy mountains, possibly in Switzerland. Shraddha and Prabhas channel their ultra glamorous avatar -- Shraddha can be seen in flowing silken yellow and red dresses, while Prabhas is in white and pink. The complete song will be out on August 2.

Watch the teaser of song Enni Soni from Saaho here:

Also read: Malaika Arora, Ranveer Singh’s mother rush to actor Kehkasshan Patel’s home after her husband’s shock death

Earlier this month, the makers had unveiled a zany dance number, called Psycho Saiyaan. The foot-tapping number had Shraddha and Prabhas dance at a night club. While Psycho Saiyaan has been composed by Tanishk Bagchi, Enni Soni has been written, sung and composed by Guru Randhawa.

Watch Psycho Saiyaan here:

Saaho, which has been in the making for the last two years, was expected to be an Independence Day (August 15) release but the makers decided to shift it to August 30. Announcing the postponement, the makers said via a statement, “We wanted to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from Independence Day but we want to stick to the month of Independence and patriotism with Saaho. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale.”

Prabhas in a shot from the song Enni Soni.

Shraddha in a shot from the song Enni Soni.

Enni Soni is a soft romantic song from Saaho.

The film will be Prabhas’ first film after the stupendous success of Baahubali 2: The Conclusion in 2017. The ambitious film has a number of stars from Bollywood including Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey, Jackie Shroff and Neil Nitin Mukesh, who will feature as the main antagonist in the film. The film is high on action, with a long action sequence costing more than Rs 90 crores was shot in Abu Dhabi for the film.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 30, 2019 14:05 IST