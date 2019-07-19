Confirmed: Prabhas’ Saaho postponed to August 30, no clash with Mission Mangal, Batla House

The makers of Prabhas starrer Saaho, UV Creations, have decided to shift the date of the film’s release to August 30. The makers released an official statement, which stated that the move had been taken as “the makers are not ready to serve the audience with any compromise on quality with the movie riding big on high-octane action sequences and never seen ever long action-packed storyline”. Saaho was initially to be an Independence Day release.

The statement, quoting a spokesperson of the company, further said: “We wanted to bring the best to the audience. For bringing finesse to the action sequences we need some more time. Although we are shifting the date from Independence Day but we want to stick to the month of Independence and patriotism with Saaho. We are dedicated to bringing the biggest movie on the largest scale.”

Speculation has been rift that Saaho’s dates would be shifted to avoid a clash at the box office with many big films releasing on August 15. Names include Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham’s Batla House. Making the competition even more tough is the fact that streaming giant Netflix will unveil the next season of its hit series, Sacred Games, which stars Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Saif Ali Khan, on the same day.

Actor Prabhas, who hit limelight with his portrayal as Amarendra Baahubali in SS Rajamouli’s two-part Baahubali series, hasn’t had a release since 2017, when the second part of the popular franchise hit the screens. Saaho is also among the anticipated films of the year also because of reports of some amazingly daredevil action sequences, canned in Abu Dhabi for the film.

The film stars many Bollywood actors including Neil Nitin Mukesh, Mandira Bedi, Chunky Pandey and Jackie Shroff, apart from Prabhas and Shraddha Kapoor who play the film’s leads. Saaho’s teaser and its song Psycho Saiyaan have already created quite a buzz for the film.

