Prabhas’ Saaho release postponed to avoid clash with Mission Mangal, Batla House?

Shraddha Kapoor and Prabhas-starrer Saaho may have been shifted from an August 15 release to August 30, fresh reports suggest. Times of India and Indian Express reports claimed that Saaho release may have been shifted as Akshay Kumar’s Mission Mangal and John Abraham's Batla House.

Trade experts even speculated that Netflix original Sacred Games 2 will also hamper films releasing on Independence Day as the first season of the Nawazuddin Siddiqui-Saif Ali Khan-starrer thriller was a hit and fans are waiting eagerly for the upcoming season that will premiere on August 15.

Also read: Saaho poster: Shraddha Kapoor is in a daring avatar. See it here

Action thriller Saaho has a lot to offer with Baahubali star in the lead. The film is directed by Sujeeth and produced by V. Vamsi Krishna Reddy and Pramod Uppalapati. The film also stars Mahesh Manjrekar, Jackie Shroff, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Murli Sharma, and Chunky Panday.Shraddha will essay the role of a bold cop in the film. Saaho boasts of many high-quality action sequences, many of which have been shot in Abu Dhabi. .

Mission Mangal is based on the true story of India’s mission to Mars, and also stars Vidya Balan, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Nithya Menon and Sharman Joshi. Directed by Jagan Shakti, the film is co-produced by R Balki.

Batla House is based on the real-life 2008 incident, officially known as Operation Batla House. It features John portraying Sanjeev Kumar Yadav, who spearheaded the encounter. Directed by Nikhil Advani, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, and John Abraham among others.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 12:31 IST