Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor’s BTS video from Chhichhore sets is an absolute laugh riot. Watch

A new BTS video of actors Shraddha Kapoor, Sushant Singh Rajput and Varun Sharma and the team of their upcoming film, Chhichhore, has been shared online. The video, which takes viewers throught the journey of the film’s making, is an absolute laugh riot.

The film’s director Nitesh Tiwari, sharing the video on Twitter on Sunday morning wrote, “The REAL laughter is here. The REEL laughter is on its way #2MonthsToChhichhore,” posting several celebratory emojis alongside the text. Right from the muhurat clap to the wrap party, the video is a montage of behind the scene clippings from the film’s sets clubbed with some from the wrap party. In it, producer Sajid Nadiadwala is also seen partying with the actors, the director and the crew members.

Chhichhore is set in an engineering college and sees the Sushant and Shraddha age from college-goers to middle-aged characters. The recently-released quirky poster has the popular Hindi saying ‘Kutte ki dum tedhi ki tedhi’ on top and features the cast in two versions — young and old — hinting at an out-of-the-box narrative.

The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla and Naveen Polishetty. Directed by Nitesh, who is known for his film Dangal, Chhichhore will hit theatres on August 30.

Also read: Article 15 box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana film holds steady, makes an estimated Rs 7.50 crore, Kabir Singh stays rock solid

Last seen in the box office dud Sonchiriya, Sushant had recently spent a long time working on Abhishek Kapoor’s Kedarnath. The latter also marked the Bollywood debut of Saif Ali Khan’s daughter Sara. He also has Tarun Manshukhani’s Drive in his kitty.

Shraddha starred in 2018’s Stree alongwith Rajkummar Rao. Apart from Chhichhore, Shraddha will also be seen in Remo D’Souza’s Street Dancer 3D, opposite Varun Dhawan and Saaho with Telugu actor Prabhas.

Varun is also awaiting release of two other films — Diljit Dosanjh’s Arjun Patiala and Sonakshi Sinha’s Khandaan Shafakhana.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 30, 2019 12:27 IST