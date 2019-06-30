Article 15 box office collection day 2: Ayushmann Khurrana film holds steady, makes an estimated Rs 7.50 crore, Kabir Singh stays rock solid

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana’s Article 15 showed substantial growth on Saturday, says a new report in Box office India. The film has had a 60% jump in numbers and has made an estimated Rs 7.25-7.50 crore nett.

According to the report the film’s numbers are typical of multiplex trends in big cities. It adds that the trend will continue over the week but the real challenge will come on Monday. Trade analyst Taran Adarsh tweeted that the film made an opening collection of Rs 5.02 crore.

Kabir Singh, meanwhile, continued to dominate ticket windows even on its second Saturday. As per the report, the film made an estimated Rs 16.50-17 crore nett on Saturday, taking its overall collection to Rs 162 crores nett in domestic market.

Taran had earlier predicted that if the trends continue the film will easily sail past the Rs 200 crore mark by end of the second week. The Box Office India report puts the figure much higher, saying given the current trend, Kabir Singh could end up making over Rs 280 crore nett, despite India playing in three big cricket matches in the ongoing ICC World Cup 2019 in the days to come.

Article 15, based on the infamous Badaun rape case of 2014, is an investigation drama with Ayushmann playing a cop. Kabir Singh, a Hindi remake of Telugu hit Arjun Reddy, is the story of brilliant resident doctor with anger management issues, who goes on self destructive mode after his girlfriend married another person.

