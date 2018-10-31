Sushant Singh Rajput, Shraddha Kapoor wrap up first schedule of Chhichhore shoot. See pic

The first schedule of Bollywood actors Sushant Singh Rajput and Shraddha Kapoor’s upcoming film Chhichhore concluded recently. Director Nitesh Tiwari, along with the entire crew, posed for a picture as the team wrapped up the first schedule of the film.

The film’s shoot had begun in Mumbai on September 30 and Nitesh had shared a tweet to announce the same. He had tweeted, “Today is a special day as the shooting of my next film #Chhichhore starts. Thank you #SajidNadiadwala and @foxstarhindi for joining me in this new and exciting journey. @NGEMovies.”

Today is a special day as the shooting of my next film #Chhichhore starts. Thank you #SajidNadiadwala and @foxstarhindi for joining me in this new and exciting journey. @NGEMovies — Nitesh Tiwari (@niteshtiwari22) September 30, 2018

Chhichhore is set in an engineering college and sees the Sushant and Shraddha age from college-goers to middle-aged characters. The recently-released quirky poster bears the famous Hindi saying ‘Kutte ki dum tedhi ki tedhi’ on top and features the cast in two versions- young and old- hinting at an out-of-the-box narrative.

The film also Prateik Babbar, Varun Sharma, Tahir Raj Bhasin, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla and Naveen Polishetty. It is slated to hit the theatres on August 30, 2019.

Sushant shared the teaser of his other upcoming movie, Kedarnath, on Tuesday. In the film, Sushant is seen opposite Sara Ali Khan who is making her Bollywood debut with the film. Sara is the daughter of actors Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh and will also be seen opposite Ranveer Singh in Simmba.

Meanwhile, Shraddha is basking in the success of her latest film, Stree. Starring Rajkummar Rao as the male lead, Stree made it to the Rs 100 crore club amid positive reviews.

First Published: Oct 31, 2018 09:14 IST