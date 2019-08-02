Aamir Khan watches Chhichhore trailer, gets emotional as director Nitesh Tiwari meets him in Delhi

bollywood

Filmmaker Nitesh Tiwari, who is gearing up for Shraddha Kapoor-Sushant Singh Rajput-starrer Chhichhore, got the nod of approval from Aamir Khan before releasing the trailer for the public. Nitesh made his Bollywood debut with Aamir’s Dangal that also launched actors Zaira Wasim and Fatima Sana Shaikh as his daughters. The film was inspired by the lives of wrestlers Babita and Geeta Phogat.

A Mid Day report claimed Nitesh and Aamir met at a Delhi hotel and the actor watched the promotional cut of Chhichhore. “To be honest with you, when Aamir entered the room, I was slightly nervous. I was hoping to be appreciated by Aamir sir once again. I was happy that he watched the trailer and loved it. He was laughing on a few instances, and also got emotional towards the end,” it quoted the director as saying. The trailer is set to be released on Sunday, August 4.

“Aamir has a sound sense of filmmaking, marketing and presentation in a trailer. His views and creative inputs are important for Nitesh, which is why he had invited him for an exclusive screening. Apart from Aamir, only producer Sajid Nadiadwala has watched the trailer,” a source told the tabloid.

Chhichhore is set in an engineering college and sees Sushant and Shraddha age from college-goers to middle-aged characters. The film also stars Prateik Babbar, Tushar Pandey, Saharsh Shukla, Tahir Raj Bhasin, and Naveen Polishetty.

Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala Movies, Chhichhore was expected to be delayed in order to avoid a clash with Saaho, however, both the films starring Shraddha will now hit theatres on August 30.

