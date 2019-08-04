Deepika Padukone stuns in no-makeup look for Vogue magazine cover. See pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 11:18 IST

Bollywood actor Deepika Padukone has shot for a magazine cover completely without any makeup. The Padmaavat actor has done a makeup-free photoshoot for Vogue India for their August issue.

Sharing pictures from the shoot, the magazine’s official Instagram handle revealed Deepika as the cover girl for this month’s issue. Deepika also shared the cover of the magazine. Sharing the picture, Deepika wrote, “Barefaced & Unfiltered”.

Deepika has completed the shoot for Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak in which she plays the lead role of an acid attack survivor. Inspired by true incidents of Laxmi Aggarwal’s life, the film also stars Vikrant Massey and is set to hit theatres in January 2020.

She will also reunite with her husband and actor Ranveer Singh to play his onscreen wife Romi in Kabir Khan’s 83. The film will see Ranveer playing Kapil Dev and will reunite Ranveer and Deepika onscreen for the first time after their wedding in November last year. It will be the fourth film together. They first came together for Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Ram Leela Goliyon Ki Raasleela, were again seen together in Bajirao Mastani and Padmaavat.

Talking about the growth of her relationship with Ranveer, Deepika had told Femina in an interview, “When there are people you connect with in your life, your relationship is bound to evolve. It should move forward. I think both of us have managed to find that in each other. It feels great to find someone who is dependable, who you can trust, who puts you before himself. He is fun to be with, but also sensitive, emotional, honest, and dependable. Most importantly, he is my best friend. That’s what I could see in him when we first met, and that’s what we have evolved into.”

