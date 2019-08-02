Deepika Padukone is elated to see flowers she nurtured, Farah Khan says ‘feel the same about you’

bollywood

Filmmaker Farah Khan recently got emotional when actor Deepika Padukone shared a picture of a flower that bloomed on a plant she had been nurturing. Sharing a picture of the white coloured flower, Deepika wrote, “There is nothing as rewarding as seeing something you have nurtured,in full bloom.” Farah was quick to respond that she felt the same about Deepika: “Feel the same about u and added a heart emoji.

Deepika made her Bollywood debut with Farah’s Om Shanti Om starring Shah Rukh Khan and Arjun Rampal. Later, she also featured as the lead in the choreographer-director’s Happy New Year - with an ensemble cast including Shah Rukh, Abhishek Bachchan and Boman Irani, among others. Recent rumours also suggest that Deepika may reunite with Farah for a Satte Pe Satta remake with Hrithik Roshan paired opposite Deepika.

Talking about Deepika, Farah had said earlier, “Maybe she was very good-looking, she had a fabulous body and she could dance, but in Om Shanti Om, we presented her really well. After that I felt her potential wasn’t being exploited - either she was not acting too well or the directors were not using her well. But I think in the last two years, she has really come into her own and it’s not shocking that sometimes she does a scene and I’m like ‘great.” She was speaking ahead of the release of Happy New Year in 2014.

Last seen in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Padmaavat where she was seen alongside Ranveer Singh and Shahid Kapoor, Deepika has completed work on Meghna Gulzar’s Chhapaak where she plays an acid attack survivor. Said to be based on the real life story of Laxmi Aggarwal, Chhapaak will also features Vikrant Massey and is slated for a January release.

Deepika will also reunite with her husband Ranveer Singh for Kabir Khan’s 83 that will mark their first film together after marriage. In Kabir Khan’s film, Ranveer plays Kapil Dev while Deepika essays the role of his wife, Romi. The film traces the story of India’s underdog victory in the ICC World Cup 1983 under the leadership of Kapil Dev.

