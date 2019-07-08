Deepika Padukone is high on Ranveer Singh’s birthday cake and he couldn’t help clicking her pic

Actor Ranveer Singh has shared a happy new picture of his wife and actor Deepika Padukone. The picture shows Deepika laughing hard, perhaps at one of Ranveer’s many jokes.

“High on Cake! @deepikapadukone #happybirthdaytome,” he captioned the picture, giving his fans a hint at what could have made Deepika so happy. She is seen sitting in a park in London, where the couple is currently shooting for his film 83. She is wearing a white shirt, black boots and a denim jacket.

Deepika and Ranveer celebrated his birthday on July 6, Saturday. She shared a long and lovely post dedicated to him, calling him her pineapple, her toddle and a lot more. “Sensitive & emotional,caring & compassionate,generous & gentle,funny & intelligent,delightful & faithful...all this and so much more... To my husband,my friend,my lover,my confidante...but more often than not,my child,my infant,my toddler,my dot,my pineapple,my sunshine,my rainbow...May you forever and always be this way...I love you,” she wrote in a post on Instagram, sharing a throwback picture of him as a child, enjoying chuski.

The post made many go “aww”. Filmmaker Farah Khan, who had helmed Deepika’s first Bollywood film, commented by saying: “That’s beautiful. Happy birthday to all of them.”

Meanwhile, on his birthday, Ranveer had unveiled his look from 83 in which he will be seen playing the iconic cricketer Kapil Dev. The film also stars Deepika as his wife, Romi Dev.

Deepika, meanwhile, will also star in Meghna Gulzar’s Chapaak, based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. The film will release on January 10, 2020.

First Published: Jul 08, 2019 14:41 IST