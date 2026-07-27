‘Another glorious chapter’: PM Modi lauds Mirabai Chanu, Rishikanta Singh after India's CWG weightlifting medal double

Chanu continued her remarkable Commonwealth Games dominance by winning the women's 48kg gold medal with a total lift of 190kg. The 31-year-old registered 85kg in the snatch before adding 105kg in the clean and jerk, finishing a massive 22kg ahead of Nigeria's Ruth Asuquo Nyong, who took silver with 168kg. The victory also delivered India's first gold medal of the Glasgow Games.

PM Modi took to X after the two medal-winning performances, describing Chanu's latest triumph as "another glorious chapter in Indian Weightlifting" while saying Rishikanta's determination and performance had brought "immense joy to the nation".

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed Mirabai Chanu and Chanambam Rishikanta Singh after the Indian weightlifters delivered a gold and silver medal, respectively, at the Commonwealth Games 2026 in Glasgow.

Reacting to the triumph, Modi wrote: "Another glorious chapter in Indian Weightlifting! The talented Mirabai Chanu once again showcased her skills at the Commonwealth Games with a stunning performance in the 48 kg category and won gold. With back-to-back Commonwealth Games Golds and an overall fourth CWG medal to her name, she remains an inspiration for every Indian. Congratulations to her! Best wishes for the endeavours ahead."

Chanu's Glasgow success took her Commonwealth Games medal tally to four. After winning silver in 2014, she struck gold at Gold Coast 2018 and Birmingham 2022 before completing another title-winning campaign in Glasgow.

Also Read: Twelve years on, Mirabai Chanu is still lifting more, winning more and standing apart from Indian weightlifting's rest

Modi hails Rishikanta after silver-medal show Earlier, Rishikanta delivered a record-breaking performance in the men's 60kg category to claim silver. The Manipuri weightlifter was flawless in the snatch, clearing 116kg and 119kg before lifting 121kg on his third attempt to establish a new Commonwealth Games record. He went into the clean and jerk firmly in contention for gold and successfully lifted 143kg on his opening attempt.

However, Rishikanta was unable to complete his subsequent attempts at 148kg and 151kg as he finished with an overall total of 264kg. Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq Kasdan took gold with a Games record total of 273kg, while Kenya's Joshua Amunga Mboya finished third on 260kg. Rishikanta later revealed that a knee problem had hampered him during the clean and jerk after he had led the competition following the snatch.