Rishi Kapoor misses India: ‘Living in this concrete jungle (Manhattan),you don’t get to see much of the sky’

bollywood

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:46 IST

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who has been in the US for almost a year now for his cancer treatment, is reminiscing his time in India and clearly missing his country, his recent tweet suggests.

The veteran actor has been stationed in New York and the actor seemed to miss watching the sky in the “concrete jungle”. “Confession. Living in this concrete jungle (Manhattan) for so long,you don’t get to see much of the sky,” the actor wrote.

However, he took a stroll by a riverside a day ago where he was able to gaze at the sky after long and what reminded him of home was an “aircraft” flying above. “Yesterday was by the riverside, saw and heard an aircraft soar above. A visual and sound so common back home, loved that annoyance. I guess it meant freedom and getting back home,” Rishi wrote in the tweet.

Also read: Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner are vacationing in Miami with their dogs, check out the cute pics

Confession. Living in this concrete jungle (Manhattan)for so long,you don’t get to see much of the sky.Yesterday was by the riverside,saw and heard an aircraft soar above. A visual and sound so common back home,loved that annoyance.I guess it meant freedom and getting back home. — Rishi Kapoor (@chintskap) August 3, 2019

Apparently, the actor can’t wait to come back home. However, to help him keep away his homesickness, a slew of celebrities from Bollywood keep visiting Rishi. And the latest ones joining the bandwagon were Riteish Deshmukh and wife Genelia Deshmukh. They were accompanied by veteran actor Anupam Kher who is currently shooting in New York City. From Arjun Kapoor to Alia Bhatt, all the big names that one can think of had visited the actor in NYC.

Meanwhile, as he eagerly waits to return to India soon, Rishi was seen in the recently released film Jhootha Kahin Ka. Smeep Kang’s directorial hit the big screens on July 19.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 09:40 IST