Priyanka Chopra, Sophie Turner are vacationing in Miami with their dogs, check out the cute pics

bollywood

Updated: Aug 04, 2019 09:23 IST

Actor Priyanka Chopra, alongwith sister-in-law and actor Sophie Turner, is currently enjoying a holiday in Miami and they have their cute puppies to give them company. Apart from their pet dogs Porky and Diana, a new dog – a golden retriever - was also seen with them.

Pictures from the Jonas family’s vacation have surfaced online, making fans go gaga over the chilled out looks of the actors. Fans are even speculating if the Games of Thrones star has adopted a new pup.

In one of the pictures, Sophie is seen cuddling the dog. Another shows her holding it close as she talks to Priyanka. While Priyanka is seen in brown swimsuit, Sophie wore a green bikini.

Also read: Friendship Day 2019: Bollywood friends Ranveer Singh-Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan swear by their bond

In another image, Sophie is seen holding the dog in her hands as she deboards an airplane. Sophie is seen holding Porky while husband and singer Joe Jonas holds the new pup in yet another picture.

A few weeks ago, Sophie’s another dog – Waldo, an Alaskan Klee Kai pup – died tragically in a car accident in New York. The actor, along with her husband, got matching tattoos in memory of the dog. Both shared photos of the tattoo, which featured a lifelike portrait of little Waldo.

Priyanka is awaiting the release of Shonali Bose’s The Sky Is Pink which also stars Farhan Aktar and Zaira Wasim. The film marks her return to Bollywood after a hiatus of three years – she was last seen in Jai Gangajal.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Aug 04, 2019 09:22 IST