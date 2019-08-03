Friendship Day 2019: Bollywood friends Ranveer Singh-Priyanka Chopra, Salman Khan-Shah Rukh Khan swear by their bond

bollywood

Cinema has brought some of the biggest celebrities together on screen but there are some real-life friends in Bollywood who swear by their friendship even behind the camera. While Ranveer Singh shares a very close bond with his Gunday co-stars Priyanka Chopra and Arjun Kapoor, stars like Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan continue to remain friends even after several controversies surrounding their relationship.

On the occasion of Friendship Day, here are some of the best buddies of Bollywood:

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra

Ranveer Singh and Priyanka Chopra live in different continents but often make headlines with their candid conversations on social media. Priyanka, who has played Ranveer’s sister in Dil Dhadakne Do, lover in Gunday and wife in Bajirao Mastani, fondly calls him ‘Ranno’. Like all close friends, Priyanka had reacted to his wedding with Deepika Padukone with the song, ‘Piya Ki Aayegi Baarat’ as her response to his wedding card on social media.

Ranveer had once revealed in an interview to Femina about how Priyanka teases him saying, “Tu wo ladka hai jisko yakeen hi nahin ho raha hai ki wo star bann gaya. Jo aaj bhi bolta hai ‘mummy, main star bann gaya, dekho ye log meri photo lena chahte hain (You’re the guy who still doesn’t believe he’s a star, who still tells his mother excitedly whenever someone wants to take his picture).”

Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor

Ranveer and Arjun have worked in just one film together, Gunday (2014) but earned a friendship for life. While they reciprocate each other’s crazy antics in public, their fun banter on social media is as entertaining as it gets. The two were a laugh riot when they shared the stage on AIB’s Roast and the couch on Koffee With Karan. They often refer to each other as ‘Baba’ and don’t mind making fun of each other on a regular basis. Taking a dig at Arjun, Ranveer had even offered to be his ‘other half’ when the former had shared the trailer of his film, Half Girlfriend. Recently, Ranveer and Arjun had danced like no one’s watching at the screening of latter’s film India’s Most Wanted.

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan

Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan’s friendship goes a long way and has seen its lows, but has only strengthened with time. The two continue to have cameos in each other’s movies besides promoting them on the social media. While Shah Rukh had done a cameo in Salman’s Tubelight, Salman performed a special dance number Ishaqbaazi in Shah Rukh’s last film, Zero. The fans couldn’t stop talking about them as the actor, who played a dwarf in the film, clinged on to Salman in the song and even kissed him on the cheek. Thanking Salman for his cameo, Shah Rukh had tweeted, “Thank u bhai from our whole team at Zero. Phir se aapka gaal choomne ka mann kar raha hai!! (Feeling like kissing on your cheek once again).” The two, along with Aamir Khan, recently planned a get-together at Shah Rukh’s residence on Eid, where they dined and chatted for hours.

Karan Johar and Kajol

Karan Johar and Kajol have always been much more than just a director and actor for each other. The two have delivered some of the biggest blockbusters together and continue to be friends even today. Their friendship has stood the test of time after they broke off over the clash of Karan’s Ae Dil Hai Mushkil with her husband Ajay Devgn’s Shivaay with Karan being accused of sabotaging Ajay’s film. Karan had even said in his biography A Unsuitable Boy, “It’s over. And she can never come back to my life. I don’t think she wants to either.” However, the two eventually came together after the birth of his twins – Yash and Roohi when Kajol commented on his first post introducing his babies. All seems to be perfect again as Karan invited Ajay and Kajol in the last season of his chat show, Koffee With Karan and joined Ajay as they made fun of Kajol and her shopping habits.

Ajay Devgn and Tabu

Still haven’t figured if the reason to fall asleep was the puzzle or Tabu 🤔 pic.twitter.com/WKUA1DkqPY — Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) May 21, 2019

Ajay Devgn and Tabu may not express their fondness for each other every now and then but the two continue to remain the best of friends since decades. Having worked in several films together from Vijaypath (1994), Thakshak (1999) to the recent romcom, De De Pyaar De (2019), Ajay and Tabu have been together for 25 years. Tabu even jokingly blames Ajay for her being single. She once told Mumbai Mirror in an interview, “He was my cousin Sameer Arya’s neighbour and close buddy, a part of my growing up years and that has laid the foundation of our relationship. When I was young, Sameer and Ajay would spy on me, follow me around and threaten to beat up any boys who are caught talking to me. They were the big bullies and if I am single today, it is because of Ajay. I hope he repents and regrets what he did.”

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan

Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan have been friends ever since childhood, just like their fathers Chunky Panday and Shah Rukh Khan. The two, along with Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya, often hang around together and even called themselves Çharlie’s Angels in a recent post on Instagram. While Ananya has already made her debut with Student of the Year 2 and is working on her next, Shanaya is assisting on the Gunjan Saxena biopic whereas Suhana is also expected to join films soon.

