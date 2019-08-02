Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas not planning to have a child anytime soon, will count it as a blessing when it happens: report

bollywood

Actor Priyanka Chopra and husband Nick Jonas are enjoying marital bliss with one vacation after another and are reportedly not planning to have a child anytime soon. The two are said to be eager to have kids but its not their priority at the moment.

A report on Entertainment Weekly quoted a source as saying, “Nick and Priyanka haven’t been putting pressure on having kids. They are enjoying married life, travelling and working. The couple is OK with when it happens, it happens, and it will be a blessing.”

Priyanka had spoken about her wish to have children in an interview to InStyle in June. She said, ”I want to change the world a little bit. My big endgame is creating a formidable career and legacy for myself, but at the same time I want to have moved something.”

‘I want my existence to have meant something,’ she disclosed. ‘I want my kids to turn around and be like, “Yeah, that was my mom,” she added.

Nick is currently gearing up for his Happiness Begins Tour and had shared his excitement on Instagram. The two recently returned from Miami where they celebrated Priyanka’s birthday and are currently in Sicily to attend a high-profile bash.

Pictures of the couple enjoying themselves during Priyanka’s birthday celebrations in Miami continue to surface on the social media. They were joined by Priyanka’s mother Madhu Chopra, cousin Parineeti Chopra and several friends during their holiday.

Priyanka will soon begin promotions of her Bollywood film, The Sky Is Pink which is set to hit theatres on October 11. She has also signed a Hollywood project with Mindy Kaling which will reportedly be shot in India and abroad.

