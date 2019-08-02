Countdown to Rishi Kapoor’s return begins, actor celebrates with Riteish Deshmukh, Genelia, Anupam Kher in NY

bollywood

Aug 02, 2019

Actor Rishi Kapoor is gearing up to return home as soon as his cancer treatment ends in New York. But until he comes home, he continues to receive guests from India and was joined by actors Riteish Deshmukh, wife Genelia Deshmukh and friend Anupam Kher in the Big Apple.

Neetu shared a group picture of all five of them on Instagram and captioned it, “Since our countdown has started the best way to celebrate was with ghar ka desi khana with the lovly strong n inspiring Genelia Ritesh and Hamara apna ( now he is family)Anupam.”

Rishi also shared the picture on Twitter and wrote, “Thank you @AnupamPKher @Riteishd @geneliad for visiting us. What an inspirational saga Riteish pleas publish it. Love all of you.” Rishi seems to have a white bandaged on his left hand though he looks healthier than before in the picture. He also hinted at something mentioned by Riteish during their meeting and advised him to get the ‘inspiration saga’ published.

Thank you for a fantastic evening @chintskap sir, you are looking amazing & @geneliad & me were so happy to come see u. #Neetu mam - you are an amazing host, food was incredible & I want to repeat the same thing I told you 10 years ago when I first met you -You are so beautiful. https://t.co/WZv0oUkIP4 — Riteish Deshmukh (@Riteishd) August 2, 2019

Replying to the senior actor’s post, Riteish tweeted, “Thank you for a fantastic evening @chintskap sir, you are looking amazing & @geneliad & me were so happy to come see u. #Neetu mam - you are an amazing host, food was incredible & I want to repeat the same thing I told you 10 years ago when I first met you -You are so beautiful.”

Rishi had recently spoken about ‘such a long break’ in an interview to Times of India. He said, “In 45 years of my career, I have never taken such a long break. It makes me think that sometimes, God takes the decisions for you that you don’t. I haven’t boarded a flight for the past nine-and-a-half months. I haven’t stepped out of NYC.”

Talking about his recent visit to a beach, Rishi had added, “For the first time in nine months, I’ll be taking a break and going to the beach. Thankfully my children, friends, family and well-wishers are with me.”

