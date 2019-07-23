Rishi Kapoor says when he was diagnosed with cancer, son Ranbir ‘literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here with me’

Actor Rishi Kapoor, who has earlier said he will plan his return to India after August, has said he can’t wait to face the camera once week. Stationed in New York for over nine months now, he also said that he plans to take a break from New York and visit the Hamptons beach this week.

Speaking with Times of India in an interview, Rishi said, “In 45 years of my career, I have never taken such a long break. It makes me think that sometimes, God takes the decisions for you that you don’t. I haven’t boarded a flight for the past nine-and-a-half months. I haven’t stepped out of NYC. I am planning to go to the Hamptons tomorrow, it’s about three hours’ drive from here. For the first time in nine months, I’ll be taking a break and going to the beach. Thankfully my children, friends, family and well-wishers are with me.”

Rishi also talked about his reaction when he was diagnosed with cancer: “There was no time to react. I was shooting in Delhi. I was on the sixth day shoot of a new film, when my son (Ranbir Kapoor) and a close family associate came to Delhi, spoke to my producers and explained the problem. By evening, they got me to Mumbai and soon after, they flew me to New York. I had no time to react or introspect. My son literally forced me into the aircraft and flew here with me. The acceptance comes gradually.”

Talking about staying away from work for almost a year, Rishi said that the time has taught him to be patient. “People may wonder what I am doing in America for so long. I move around, eat, drink, shop and watch films. I can’t come home because I am bound by the hospital — I am under treatment and under observation. For me, this has taken great patience, else I would have left this place and come back to Mumbai a long time ago. The treatment requires you to behave a certain way. From one treatment to another, it takes weeks. That’s why I have been here for nine-and-a-half months. I am hoping to come back by the end of August. I have seen all four seasons of this city (New York).”

He also opened up about his mother Krishna dying days after he came to the US for treatment. “That was very unfortunate. I left for the US on September 29, and my mother passed away on October 1. She knew that I had contracted a serious disorder. That entire period was traumatic for me. I was caught up with my problem. I didn’t know what to do, and I didn’t have an option because I had to be here in New York. My brother told me that by the time I would get back, it would be too late. Also, I didn’t have the stamina or strength to come back,” he said.

First Published: Jul 23, 2019 15:21 IST