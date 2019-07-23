Arjun Rampal shares an adorable picture with his newborn son as he holds his hand for the first time. See it here

Actor Arjun Rampal has shared a new picture with his newborn son in his Instagram stories, from the day he was born. Arjun and girlfriend Gabriella Demetriades had welcomed their first child on July 18 at a Mumbai hospital.

Sharing a picture of him holding the little one’s hand who is seen wearing only a nappy, Arjun wrote, “Uffffffff.......” with several heart emojis and his birth date: 18 - Jul - 2019. Gabriella also shared the same picture in her Instagram stories.

The couple is yet to name their son. On being asked about the same, Arjun told Mid-Day, “Not yet. Still thinking.”

Earlier, Gabriella had shared the first picture of their child which showed Arjun looking at the baby as he held him in his arms. The couple was spotted with the baby on Sunday when they left from the hospital. Gabriella was discharged on Sunday and was seen in casuals paired with a denim jacket. Arjun joined her to pose for the paparazzi and was all smiles as he held the baby carrier in his hand.

Gabriella was admitted at the Hinduja hospital on Wednesday. Her parents and Arjun’s teenage daughters Maahika and Myra had visited her at the hospital and met the newborn.

Arjun had announced the South African model’s pregnancy in April by sharing a picture of her with a visible baby bump. He captioned it, “Blessed to have you and start all over again....thank you baby for this baby.”

Arjun separated from his wife Mehr Jessia last year after 20 years of marriage. Talking about his daughter’s reaction to Gabriella’s pregnancy, Arjun had said in Hindustan Times Brunch interview, “It’s personal and not something that I’d like to talk about. My children have been complete champions and extremely supportive of our decision.”

