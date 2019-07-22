Shah Rukh Khan holidays with family in Maldives, Gauri shares rare pic of kids Aryan, Suhana and AbRam

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan, alongwith his sons AbRam and Aryan, daughter Suhana Khan and wife Gauri Khan, recently had a fun holiday in Maldives. Gauri and Shah Rukh shared a few glimpses of their vacation on Instagram.

Sharing a picture of their three kids, Gauri wrote on Instagram, “My three little hearts,” attracting love from close friend Anaita Shroff Adajania. Suhana, Aryan and AbRam are seen standing on what appears to be a boat. While Suhana shines in a black tee and her goggles pulled back on her head, Aryan looks dapper in matching t-shirt. AbRam is his cute self, wearing white and blue printed t-shirt. While Suhana and AbRam smile at the camera, Aryan is seen looking away from the lens.

Shah Rukh shared a video and captioned it: “Feeling bad having to leave Maldives and especially all the wonderful people at #JumeirahVittaveli. Thank u for a lovely holiday @jumeirahvittaveli will miss u all. @makeplansholidays” In the video, SRK can be seen enjoying himself in the ocean.

Earlier, more pictures from their family vacation had surfaced online.

Talking about Abram, Shah Rukh had earlier said that the young one brings out the child in him. “I think he loves being around me. On my birthdays, he would just come out to the balcony every hour. The fans keep screaming my name and he comes running to me and says, ‘Papa, peoples have come. Let’s go meet them’. He calls them ‘peoples’ and then, he drags me out because he enjoys waving out to them. He’s a smart, intelligent kid and extremely fun to be with. And with him, I become a kid myself,” the actor said.

Shah Rukh is on a break from films but his fans get to hear him as Mufasa in The Lion King’s Hindi version which also features his son Aryan’s voice as Simba. The Lion King had hit theatres in India on July 19.

The Zero star is also producing a zombie horror show, Betaal, his third production for Netflix after Bard of Blood which features Emraan Hashmi, and Class of 83 with Bobby Deol.

