Kabir Singh completes 1 month, Kiara Advani pens heartfelt note thanking Sandeep Vanga for ‘making it so unapologetically’

Actor Kiara Advani, who plays a shy Preeti in the recent Bollywood blockbuster Kabir Singh, has penned a long note thanking director Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Her co-star Shahid Kapoor praised her note and said, “This award winning speech also deserves an award.”

Calling her character the complete opposite of herself, Kiara wrote, “#1MonthOfKabirSingh Every time I have tried to put down my feelings on Kabir Singh I don’t know where to begin, this attempt will not do justice either, to how truly grateful I am, to my team, and the audience for making our film what it has become today. A year ago I stepped into the shoes of Preeti, shy, demure, and basically the complete opposite of me. But I also saw her strength, conviction, her love and her passion and couldn’t help but feel for the love story that you all rooted for with me.”

Referring to co-star Shahid Kapoor as ‘mama’, Kiara added, “Kabir, aka @shahidkapoor my costar, confidant and friend through this journey who completed and made this story so real and believable. Already missing your craziness mama, couldn’t have been luckier to work together on this special film.”

Kiara also thanked director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for creating Preeti. “Sandeep Sir, the OG! His conviction to stay true to his story and make it so unapologetically, his passion for films, his craziness and honesty gave us the opportunity to play characters that were flawed, imperfect and so real that you can’t stop yourself from feeling for them,” she wrote.

A big reason for the film’s success has been attributed to its hit music. Among the most popular tracks were Bekhayali, Pehla Pyaar, Kaise Hua and Tera Ban Jaunga are quite popular. Kiara thanked Arijit Singh, Armaan and Amaal Malik, Sachet Tandon, Parampara Thakur, Tulsi Kumar, Vishal Mishra and Akhil Sachdeva in her note which read, “Thank you for creating a soundtrack that became an anthem and the heartbeat of the film! To the entire cast and crew, every technician, our EP this film would not be the same without your efforts and hard work!”

She ended her note by writing, “But most importantly beyond Thankful to the audience for loving, accepting and rooting for this love story.”

Kabir Singh, the remake of Sandeep’s own Telugu film Arjun Reddy, has entered its fifth week. It is the biggest Bollywood hit of the year and has collected Rs 267 crore at the domestic box office.

#KabirSingh continues to collect well... Will certainly breach ₹ 275 cr mark in coming days... [Week 5] Fri 1.03 cr. Total: ₹ 267.29 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) July 20, 2019

Shahid called Kabir Singh his most flawed but most loved character. The film was, however, cricitised from a large section of the viewers and critics for glorifying toxic masculinity.

First Published: Jul 21, 2019 14:48 IST