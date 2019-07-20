Shahid Kapoor makes big claim, says Kabir Singh is ‘most flawed character in history of commercial Hindi cinema’

He has always had a penchant for tough and challenging parts. Films such as Kaminey (2009), Haider (2014), Udta Punjab (2016) and now, Kabir Singh, have only helped in bringing out Shahid Kapoor’s dramatic best. But the actor is most kicked about the response to his latest blockbuster, and he has a reason for it. “Honestly speaking, when we talk about Kaminey and Haider, for me, the big difference between them and Kabir Singh is [seeing] the way Indian audiences have evolved. I’ve played complex, edgy and dark characters in the past as well. For instance, Tommy Singh [from Udta Punjab] was really flawed, but the kind of impact those films made were slightly limited,” he says.

Shahid strongly believes that in the past two or three years, Indian audience has “matured a lot, and that too on a wide scale”.

“Now, they are accepting and open to all kinds of characters. My most flawed character [of Kabir Singh] has been my most loved one. And that only goes on to show that the audience has matured a lot. And so, this is a very encouraging time for creative people, as now, they don’t need to follow the stereotypical trajectory that has been followed in the past. We have a very intelligent, informed and aware audience, who judge things on merit. So, for me, the entire journey has been amazing,” says the actor, whose latest film has made over Rs 265 crore in India.

The actor who has also been appreciated in films such as Vivah (2006), Jab We Met (2007), R… Rajkumar (2013) and Padmaavat (2018) says, he is happy that the roles he has “loved the most have all been in a certain space”. “They are not your regular, run-of-the-mill and typical ‘heroic’ characters, ki agar hero hai toh accha hi hona chahiye. They have all been very real and showcase today’s times, and I guess that’s what is being loved commercially at such a wide level. So, for me, it’s almost like poetic justice. I have always loved such characters and wanted them to be loved widely. And that’s what happened,” he says.

At the same time, Shahid also credits Kabir Singh’s quality. “I am sure we got something very right with the product that it has had such an impact, and it also continues to connect. It has been several weeks but the kind of response Kabir Singh continues to get is very liberating as an artiste,” he says, adding: “It means you don’t need to feel tied down or bound by norms, restrictions and rules-and-regulations. There are no rules to the game now. If you do something with all your heart and make a film with sincerity, people will see it within that context.”

Till now, 2019 has seen two of its biggest hits — Uri: The Surgical Strike and Kabir Singh, and Shahid has an interesting analogy for it. “If I were to just draw parallels, two of the most liked films of this year have been Uri and Kabir Singh. While Uri’s leading man is an ideal man, Kabir Singh’s is the opposite. He is the most flawed character that I have ever played, and in fact, it has been the most flawed character ever showcased in a commercial Hindi cinema,” says the actor, adding, it shows the “love” that both the films have got and also that the “spectrum is very wide.

First Published: Jul 20, 2019 12:37 IST