Shah Rukh Khan watches Lion King with his Simba Aryan Khan; AbRam, Suhana and Gauri complete the pride. See pics

Bollywood actor Shah Rukh Khan was spotted with his entire family as they watched The Lion King in Mumbai late Tuesday and pictures from their outing have been going viral online. In one of the pictures, Shah Rukh is seen carrying AbRam in his arms while another picture showed his son Aryan and daughter Suhana Khan accompanying him. SRK’s wife Gauri Khan was also spotted with the family.

Shah Rukh and Aryan are a part of The Lion King’s Hindi version. The actor shared clips from his performance as Mufasa as well as that of Aryan as Simba.

Also read: Rishi Kapoor on fighting cancer: Neetu has been like a solid rock, Ranbir Kapoor and Riddhima very supportive in difficult, taxing time’

While Shah Rukh looked graceful in a black shirt, jacket and light blue denims, the five-year-old kid looked cute in a white tshirt and denim shorts. Gauri was seen in a sleeveless dress while Suhana wore a knee length dress.

SRK loves to share photos with his family, and especially his younger son. In March, Gauri shared a picture of the two of them together, posing in the French resort town of Courchevel, wearing Native American headgear. In January, Shah Rukh shared a glimpse into his lazy Sunday with AbRam, and shared a picture of the two of them lounging around on a couch. He wrote, “Weekend Research: A survey has found One in Three men are just as lazy as the other Two.”

Talking about Abram, Shah Rukh had earlier said that the young one brings out the child in him. “I think he loves being around me. On my birthdays, he would just come out to the balcony every hour. The fans keep screaming my name and he comes running to me and says, ‘Papa, peoples have come. Let’s go meet them’. He calls them ‘peoples’ and then, he drags me out because he enjoys waving out to them. He’s a smart, intelligent kid and extremely fun to be with. And with him, I become a kid myself,” the actor said.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 17, 2019 10:26 IST