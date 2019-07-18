Shah Rukh Khan takes kids AbRam, Suhana and Aryan Khan for a vacation in Maldives ahead of The Lion King, see pics

Actor Shah Rukh Khan was photographed arriving in the island nation of Maldives on a family holiday. Accompanying him were his three kids -- Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan and AbRam Khan. In the pictures that have landed on the internet, his wife Gauri Khan cannot be seen.

Shah Rukh is casually dressed in a cream-sweatshirt paired with jeans, Suhana is an all-black kurta pajama while Aryan sports a black T-shirt with blue jeans. AbRam is in a white T-shirt and black baggy pants. Airport staff and other attendants can be seen holding big umbrellas; perhaps, to shelter them from rain.

Also read: Vidya Balan’s hilarious lip sync giving ‘sanskari gyan’ will leave you in splits in new Tik Tok video. Watch

Shah Rukh is taking a break from films and spending time with family but he will be seen as Mufasa in The Lion King’s Hindi version with son Aryan as Simba. The Lion King releases in India on Friday.

The debacle of his ambitious Zero at the box office seems to shaken him up; he has said in the past about how he wants to spend time with his kids and will not sign films immediately. He had told Filmfare in an interview in June this year: “I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn’t allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family.” His daughter Suhana has since finished her schooling at Ardingly College in Sussex, England but his son is still studying.

Shah Rukh may not have signed any film as a hero, but that hardly means he is away from films as such. He will be producing zombie horror Betaal, his third production for Netflix after Bard of Blood, featuring Emraan Hashmi, and Class of 83 with Bobby Deol.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 14:08 IST