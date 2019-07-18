Vidya Balan’s hilarious lip sync giving ‘sanskari gyan’ will leave you in splits in new Tik Tok video. Watch

Actor Vidya Balan is an ace when it comes to acting and can do any role like a pro. The actor has shared a new video of herself on Instagram where she lip syncs and gives some ‘sanskari gyan’, to hilarious effect.

Vidya is decked up like a desi married woman, wearing a bright red sari, bangles, Sindoor and a bindi and the video begins with a man’s voice saying how an unmarried woman’s body is home to nine goddesses. He further goes to add that which goddess will get active in her after marriage, is dependent on a man’s actions (karma).

Also read: Dev Patel-Radhika Apte’s sex scene from The Wedding Guest leaked, she blames it on ‘psychotic mentality of society’

The rib tickling video had many of her colleagues in splits. Her Mission Mangal co-star Sonakshi Sinha was besides herself with laughter and added a chunk of laughter emojis in the comments section. While film critic Bhawana Somaya wrote “brilliant”, Filmfare’s editor Jitesh Pillaai wrote (perhaps a Malayalam or Tamil word) “ennare”.

Vidya, who was last seen in Hindi films in Tumhari Sulu, will appear as one of the principle scientists behind the success of India’s Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM). The film, which is an R Balki production, also stars Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Kirti Kulhari, Sonakshi, South Indian actor Nithya Menen and 3 Idiots actor Sharman Joshi.

Mission Mangal will hit the screens on August 15 along with John Abraham’s Batla House. Prabhas starrer Saaho, was also expected to hit the screens on Independence Day, but some reports suggest the makers have decided to shift the date to avoid a clash at the box office. It will now release on August 30.

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jul 18, 2019 08:55 IST