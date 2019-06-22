Shah Rukh Khan on not signing films after Zero: ‘I just want to spend more time with my family’

It has been many months since his last outing, Zero, released but actor Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce any new project. He has now said that he wants to spend time with his family. Aanand L Rai’s film, which also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma, proved to be a box office disaster.

A Filmfare report quoted Shah Rukh as saying, “I have no film with me right now. I am not working on any film. Usually what happens is when your one film is coming to an end, you begin work on your next film and I get involved within 3-4 months. But this time I am just not feeling like...My heart doesn’t allow me to..I just felt that I should rather take time out, watch films, listen to stories and read more books. Even my kids are in their college stage...my daughter is going to college and my son is about to finish his studies. So I just want to spend more time with my family.”

ALSO WATCH | Shah Rukh greets fans on Eid as US talk show host David Letterman watches

Also read: Radhika Apte plays WWII spy Nora Baker in Liberte: A Call to Spy, shares first look

Earlier, in April this year, Zero was screened at Beijing International Film Festival in China and Shah Rukh visited the country for the premiere. Speaking on the sidelines of the festival, he said, “I am going to see the film after three months, so for me, it’s very significant, let me just go see, maybe I will be able to figure out… what went wrong. ‘Unfortunately Zero itself wasn’t received too well back home in India, maybe I made the wrong film, maybe I did not do the right storytelling so I am a little wary how it will be received here and I hope people here will like it.”

Before Zero, SRK had another box office dud in Imtiaz Ali’s Jab Harry Met Sejal. Speaking to Hindustan Times before the release of Zero, Shah Rukh had said, “If people feel that ‘Zero’ is very important for me, it’s their feeling. God forbid, if this film doesn’t work, what will happen? Maybe, I won’t get work for six months or 10 months, but if I believe that my craft and art is good, I will continue to get work. I will probably make a comeback which I have been doing for the last 15 years (laughs), or maybe, the comeback won’t happen. The trade world has a point of view about a film’s business, and they are right from their viewpoint.”

Follow @htshowbiz for more

First Published: Jun 22, 2019 14:17 IST