Shah Rukh Khan on Zero debacle: ‘Maybe I made the wrong film, maybe I did not do the right storytelling’

Shah Rukh Khan is yet to announce his next project since the box office debacle Zero and the actor Khan has now admitted that he may have gone wrong with the film. The actor was speaking in China where he is attending the 9th Beijing International Film Festival where the Anand L Rai directorial is the closing film. SRK also called the movie “quite a labor of love.”

“I am going to see the film after three months, so for me, it’s very significant, let me just go see, maybe I will be able to figure out… what went wrong. ‘Unfortunately Zero itself wasn’t received too well back home in India, maybe I made the wrong film, maybe I did not do the right storytelling so I am a little wary how it will be received here and I hope people here will like it,” he told Chinese website CGTN.

Shah Rukh also revealed he may soon announce his next project. Talking to fans, SRK has said that he will finalise his upcoming film by June. “At this point, I have not decided anything. I think I will take the decision for the next film that I am going to do by June. I am just listening to films and I want to spend some time just listening and working on them. So by June, I will be able to take a call on which film I want to do,” he said when asked about his future projects during a live chat with fans in Beijing.

Zero also starred Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma and was widely panned by critics in India.

First Published: Apr 18, 2019 19:11 IST